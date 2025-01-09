Alex Cora makes it clear who is holding Red Sox up with Alex Bregman
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox have been active this winter, but are seemingly still lacking a major free-agent addition. Yes, the Sox traded for ace Garrett Crochet and signed Walker Buehler, but John Henry and Craig Beslow have yet to get out the checkbook. Alex Bregman could change all of that, as Boston is one of the finalists for his services. Unfortunately for Bregman and Scott Boras, his market is not biting at the supposed asking price.
Bregman reportedly turned down a large offer from the Houston Astros before they, eventually, moved on. Houston signed Christian Walker and traded for Isaac Paredes, which was a far cheaper plan. Even Jose Altuve can't argue with the Astros effort – heck, they tried to trade for Nolan Arenado until he vetoed the deal.
Boston has also been connected to Arenado, who is the cheaper option of the two. However, Bregman is younger and a better hitter at this stage of his career. Bregman also won a gold glove last season, but Arenado has 10 of those.
Should the Red Sox break the bank for Alex Bregman? Alex Cora thinks so
One can make an argument for or against either player. The Red Sox don't necessarily need help at the corner infield spots, as they have Rafael Devers and Triston Casas. If they signed Bregman, odds are Boston would trade away Casas for starting pitching. Yet, is that really necessary? Casas is an intriguing player and one who could factor into the Red Sox long-term outlook if they let him.
It's no secret that manager Alex Cora is on board to sign Bregman. If that's the case, then what's the holdup? Evidently, it has a lot to do with Breslow.
“This is not about intangibles, this is a player … Everybody knows that he’s a good player and he can impact any franchise and help them win," Cora said.
While Cora clearly thinks he's worth the money, the front office and ownership may not agree.
Thankfully for the Red Sox manager, there isn't a lot of competition for Bregman as of this writing, and likely won't be until Arenado is traded. The Tigers are the only other main suitor, and are facing many of the same questions as Boston as it pertains to their interest in a high-priced free agent.
Will Boston blink first, or will Bregman's representation? That's the looming question.