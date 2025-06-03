Is Alyssa Thomas playing today? Latest injury update for Mercury vs. Lynx

Say what you want about the Phoenix Mercury. Got that out of your system? Good. You’re probably here to find out if Alyssa Thomas is playing.

Unfortunately, per the latest injury update as of 9:00 a.m. EDT on June 3, 2025, Alyssa Thomas is out tonight against the Minnesota Lynx. The same report lists her estimated return date as June 5. That’s June 5 of this year, in case you were concerned.

Alyssa Thomas is regarded by some writers of this article as their most favoritest and best player in the WNBA. We would prefer to see Alyssa Thomas on the court rather than the injury report even if those two things do rhyme.

There are several reasons for this. I will list three:

Offense Defense Special Teams

When you consider those factors, Alyssa Thomas wins. I went to college. This is how arguments work.

The Phoenix Mercury are a force, but need time together

The Mercury are currently in fourth place in the league with a record of 5-2. Their two losses have come in a home-and-home split against the Seattle Storm and a three-point defeat against the Lynx last week. They’ve spent the rest of the time beating opponents that they were supposed to beat.

There’s a tier of teams below the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty that are trying to build to a peak that can match the two undefeated monoliths at the top of the standings. The Aces are there, the Storm should try harder to get there, why is Atlanta there, and then there’s Indiana doing their best. Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Kahleah Copper absolutely have a chance to take them out of that company into something a bit greater.

But that will be dependent on these three stars and their teammates getting enough time together to become comfortable with each other’s games and then build a whole new one. Team identities take time to cook. Time, presence, and activity. It’s hard to do much activity when your calf is yelling at you.

It looks like it shouldn’t be much longer, though. Only two more sleeps until June 5. It’s important that AT never stops playing basketball again or certain writers will explode.