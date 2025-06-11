Is Alyssa Thomas playing tonight? Latest injury update for Mercury vs. Wings

The Phoenix Mercury are having a decent start to their 2025 WNBA season with a record of 6-4, but they just cannot seem to get a winning streak going. Before the season, I think all W fans were expecting the new Mercury big three of Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, and Satou Sabally to absolutely dominate. Now, I believe that would be the case if they were not riddled with injuries.

Star guard Kahleah Copper had to undergo knee surgery, and her estimated return is not until later this month, so they have been without her for the entirety of the regular season so far. Alyssa Thomas has also been missing in action since late last month, with a calf injury. In the five games she played this season, she was really showing Phoenix why signing her this offseason was a perfect idea. She was averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game.

These are not the only injuries that have plagued the Mercury. Natasha Mack and rookie Megan McConnell are inactive, as well. Mack is set to return sometime soon, hopefully in today's game against the Wings, to make an impact after being out with a back injury since late May.

With two of the big three out and some other players down, all the work has seemingly fallen on Satou Sabally, averaging 20.5 points per game. She is leading the team in average points, assists, rebounds, and steals per game. Although newcomers Lexi Held and Kathryn Westbeld have made their impacts during Copper and Thomas' absences.

Will Alyssa Thomas play tonight vs. Dallas Wings?

Yesterday, Head Coach Nate Tibbetts told the media that both Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack are expected to play tonight against the Dallas Wings.

Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said forwards Alyssa Thomas (left calf) and Natasha Mack (back) are both expected to play against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/gqcCJqefE0 — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) June 10, 2025

It seems as though this will be a game-time decision, but as of right now, it is looking likely. If AT can suit up, it should be a great comeback and a breath of fresh air for this Mercury squad. Surely some of the weight will be lifted off their shoulders, specifically Sabally.

This news comes at a great time as the Dallas Wings are gearing up for the return of Paige Bueckers tonight against the Mercury. Dallas has had an incredibly rough start to the season, starting with a record of 1-9. It goes without saying, those players are hungry for a win. The addition of Alyssa Thomas to the line-up should make it easier for Phoenix to fend them off.