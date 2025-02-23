Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

After the predictably thrilling start to the NASCAR Cup Series last week at the Daytona 500, the racing world now shifts its attention to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400. William Byron, who took the checkered flag last week, will obviously be looking to continue a strong start to the NASCAR season but won't be starting in the best position.

We're still in the early stages of the Cup Series season with this week's trip to Atlanta but that means a ton of opportunities still to be had.

So let's dive fully into the Ambetter Health 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know to stay locked in with NASCAR this year.

Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results in Atlanta and the Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup as a result.

Ambetter Health 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Ryan Blaney 2nd Austin Cindric 3rd Josh Berry 4th Joey Logano 5th Todd Gilliland 6th Kyle Busch 7th Zane Smith 8th Chris Buescher 9th Brad Keselowski 10th Noah Gragson 11th Ryan Preece 12th AJ Allmendinger 13th Alex Bowman 14th Bubba Wallace 15th Austin Dillon 16th William Byron 17th Kyle Larson 18th Tyler Reddick 19th Chase Elliott 20th Ty Dillon 21st Justin Haley 22nd John H. Nemechek 23rd Cole Custer 24th Michael McDowell 25th Chase Briscoe 26th Carson Hocevar 27th Riley Herbst 28th Erik Jones 29th Daniel Suarez 30th Shane Van Gisbergen 31st Cody Ware 32nd Christopher Bell 33rd Ross Chastain 34th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35th Corey Lajoie 36th Ty Gibbs 37th Denny Hamilin 38th BJ McLeod 39th JJ Yeley

Ryan Blaney is in pole position for Sunday's race in Atlanta, which sets him up in a big way for the second Cup Series race of the season. He exited Daytona atop the NASCAR standings despite not being the winner of the biggest race of the season, and now starts the race in Atlanta with the opportunity to put himself even further ahead in the season-long standings race.

Beyond that, the winner of the Daytona 500, William Byron, only starts in the 16th spot after his season-opening victory. Meanwhile, just behind Blaney, there are guys like Austin Cindric and Joey Logano who were in the mix late at Daytona but were ultimately taken out. They'll be ones to watch in Atlanta this weekend.

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Ambetter Health 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race in Atlanta will begin at 3 p.m. ET for the Ambetter Health 400. The good news is that we aren't looking at any delays due to weather, which we saw last week at Daytona, as it should be a relatively cool day by Georgia standards but with a 0% chance of precipitation that could threaten to push the start time back.

Ambetter Health 400 stages explained

The Ambetter Health 400 will have stages just as in every points-allocated NASCAR Cup Series race this season. However, the stage lengths will change by race. In Atlanta this week, here's what the stage breakdown will look like based on the number of laps being run.

Ambetter Health 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 60 Stage 2 160 Final Stage 260

For racing fans who are unaware, the majority of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stage 1 and Stage 2, however, offer up the opportunity for more points in addition to breaks in the race for pit stops and, for the TV product, commercial breaks. 10 points are awarded to the leader and winner of each of the first two stages and in decreasing order for the Top 10 at each stage (a.k.a. 10th place receiving one point toward the standings). These stage victories and additional points can have a major impact in the season's points race.

Ambetter Health 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta on Sunday will be broadcast on FOX with the pre-race coverage of the Ambetter Health 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the NASCAR race through the FOX Sports app, through a subscription to Max, on the FOX Sports website, or through FuboTV.