Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

The starting lineup for the Ambetter Health 400 and everything NASCAR fans need to know.
ByCody Williams|
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

After the predictably thrilling start to the NASCAR Cup Series last week at the Daytona 500, the racing world now shifts its attention to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400. William Byron, who took the checkered flag last week, will obviously be looking to continue a strong start to the NASCAR season but won't be starting in the best position.

We're still in the early stages of the Cup Series season with this week's trip to Atlanta but that means a ton of opportunities still to be had.

So let's dive fully into the Ambetter Health 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know to stay locked in with NASCAR this year.

Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results in Atlanta and the Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup as a result.

Ambetter Health 400 Starting Position

NASCAR Cup Series Driver

1st

Ryan Blaney

2nd

Austin Cindric

3rd

Josh Berry

4th

Joey Logano

5th

Todd Gilliland

6th

Kyle Busch

7th

Zane Smith

8th

Chris Buescher

9th

Brad Keselowski

10th

Noah Gragson

11th

Ryan Preece

12th

AJ Allmendinger

13th

Alex Bowman

14th

Bubba Wallace

15th

Austin Dillon

16th

William Byron

17th

Kyle Larson

18th

Tyler Reddick

19th

Chase Elliott

20th

Ty Dillon

21st

Justin Haley

22nd

John H. Nemechek

23rd

Cole Custer

24th

Michael McDowell

25th

Chase Briscoe

26th

Carson Hocevar

27th

Riley Herbst

28th

Erik Jones

29th

Daniel Suarez

30th

Shane Van Gisbergen

31st

Cody Ware

32nd

Christopher Bell

33rd

Ross Chastain

34th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

35th

Corey Lajoie

36th

Ty Gibbs

37th

Denny Hamilin

38th

BJ McLeod

39th

JJ Yeley

Ryan Blaney is in pole position for Sunday's race in Atlanta, which sets him up in a big way for the second Cup Series race of the season. He exited Daytona atop the NASCAR standings despite not being the winner of the biggest race of the season, and now starts the race in Atlanta with the opportunity to put himself even further ahead in the season-long standings race.

Beyond that, the winner of the Daytona 500, William Byron, only starts in the 16th spot after his season-opening victory. Meanwhile, just behind Blaney, there are guys like Austin Cindric and Joey Logano who were in the mix late at Daytona but were ultimately taken out. They'll be ones to watch in Atlanta this weekend.

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Ambetter Health 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race in Atlanta will begin at 3 p.m. ET for the Ambetter Health 400. The good news is that we aren't looking at any delays due to weather, which we saw last week at Daytona, as it should be a relatively cool day by Georgia standards but with a 0% chance of precipitation that could threaten to push the start time back.

Ambetter Health 400 stages explained

The Ambetter Health 400 will have stages just as in every points-allocated NASCAR Cup Series race this season. However, the stage lengths will change by race. In Atlanta this week, here's what the stage breakdown will look like based on the number of laps being run.

Ambetter Health 400 Stage

Lap Number When Points Awarded

Stage 1

60

Stage 2

160

Final Stage

260

For racing fans who are unaware, the majority of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stage 1 and Stage 2, however, offer up the opportunity for more points in addition to breaks in the race for pit stops and, for the TV product, commercial breaks. 10 points are awarded to the leader and winner of each of the first two stages and in decreasing order for the Top 10 at each stage (a.k.a. 10th place receiving one point toward the standings). These stage victories and additional points can have a major impact in the season's points race.

Ambetter Health 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta on Sunday will be broadcast on FOX with the pre-race coverage of the Ambetter Health 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the NASCAR race through the FOX Sports app, through a subscription to Max, on the FOX Sports website, or through FuboTV.

