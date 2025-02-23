Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

After the predictably thrilling start to the NASCAR Cup Series last week at the Daytona 500, the racing world now shifts its attention to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400. William Byron, who took the checkered flag last week, will obviously be looking to continue a strong start to the NASCAR season but won't be starting in the best position.
We're still in the early stages of the Cup Series season with this week's trip to Atlanta but that means a ton of opportunities still to be had.
So let's dive fully into the Ambetter Health 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know to stay locked in with NASCAR this year.
Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results in Atlanta and the Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup as a result.
Ambetter Health 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Ryan Blaney
2nd
Austin Cindric
3rd
Josh Berry
4th
Joey Logano
5th
Todd Gilliland
6th
Kyle Busch
7th
Zane Smith
8th
Chris Buescher
9th
Brad Keselowski
10th
Noah Gragson
11th
Ryan Preece
12th
AJ Allmendinger
13th
Alex Bowman
14th
Bubba Wallace
15th
Austin Dillon
16th
William Byron
17th
Kyle Larson
18th
Tyler Reddick
19th
Chase Elliott
20th
Ty Dillon
21st
Justin Haley
22nd
John H. Nemechek
23rd
Cole Custer
24th
Michael McDowell
25th
Chase Briscoe
26th
Carson Hocevar
27th
Riley Herbst
28th
Erik Jones
29th
Daniel Suarez
30th
Shane Van Gisbergen
31st
Cody Ware
32nd
Christopher Bell
33rd
Ross Chastain
34th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
35th
Corey Lajoie
36th
Ty Gibbs
37th
Denny Hamilin
38th
BJ McLeod
39th
JJ Yeley
Ryan Blaney is in pole position for Sunday's race in Atlanta, which sets him up in a big way for the second Cup Series race of the season. He exited Daytona atop the NASCAR standings despite not being the winner of the biggest race of the season, and now starts the race in Atlanta with the opportunity to put himself even further ahead in the season-long standings race.
Beyond that, the winner of the Daytona 500, William Byron, only starts in the 16th spot after his season-opening victory. Meanwhile, just behind Blaney, there are guys like Austin Cindric and Joey Logano who were in the mix late at Daytona but were ultimately taken out. They'll be ones to watch in Atlanta this weekend.
NASCAR race start time today: When does the Ambetter Health 400 green flag wave?
Sunday's race in Atlanta will begin at 3 p.m. ET for the Ambetter Health 400. The good news is that we aren't looking at any delays due to weather, which we saw last week at Daytona, as it should be a relatively cool day by Georgia standards but with a 0% chance of precipitation that could threaten to push the start time back.
Ambetter Health 400 stages explained
The Ambetter Health 400 will have stages just as in every points-allocated NASCAR Cup Series race this season. However, the stage lengths will change by race. In Atlanta this week, here's what the stage breakdown will look like based on the number of laps being run.
Ambetter Health 400 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
60
Stage 2
160
Final Stage
260
For racing fans who are unaware, the majority of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stage 1 and Stage 2, however, offer up the opportunity for more points in addition to breaks in the race for pit stops and, for the TV product, commercial breaks. 10 points are awarded to the leader and winner of each of the first two stages and in decreasing order for the Top 10 at each stage (a.k.a. 10th place receiving one point toward the standings). These stage victories and additional points can have a major impact in the season's points race.
Ambetter Health 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta on Sunday will be broadcast on FOX with the pre-race coverage of the Ambetter Health 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the NASCAR race through the FOX Sports app, through a subscription to Max, on the FOX Sports website, or through FuboTV.