An Anthony Edwards stat that should scare the rest of the league but also make Wolves fans nervous
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is the epitome of an ascending superstar. Fresh off a monster season in which he averaged 25.9 points, 5.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds while leading his Wolves to the Western Conference Finals — plus a star turn at the Paris Olympics — Edwards is back for more in 2024-25. And by the looks of things, he shows no signs of slowing down.
Through four games this season, Edwards has picked up where he left off from last year, averaging 30.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. On the surface, it looks like a rising star continuing his ascent. But while Edwards is off to a scorching start, it's how he's racking up those numbers that should raise some eyebrows both in Minnesota and around the league.
Anthony Edwards is on fire
The one big change in Edwards' game this season? He's absolutely letting it fly from outside. Edwards is shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point territory, and he's doing so on a whopping 13.3 attempts per game. Those are both huge improvements on his previous season averages of 35.7 percent and 6.7 attempts, respectively.
Obviously, it's hard to argue with a guy shooting better than 40 percent from 3. But this could be a bit of a red flag for the Wolves moving forward: Edwards' shot profile has shifted so dramatically from inside to outside the arc, a major change for a player previously known for his explosive athleticism at the rim. Maybe he's just an elite shooter now, but it's hard to imagine Edwards keeping up this high shooting clip up throughout the season, which means some painful regression could be coming.
Last season, the Wolves shot 38.3 percent from 3, good for third in the league. A lot of that productoion came from Karl-Anthony Towns, regarded as one of the best three point-shooting big men in NBA history. Despite the loss of Towns, Minnesota has improved on that mark so far this year at 39.5 percent. It's a curious development, considering that a starting lineup of Edwards, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert wouldn't seem to be overflowing with shooting.
Minnesota does have Donte DiVencenzo, whom they acquired from the Knicks in the Towns trade; however, he's struggling from downtown right now at just 26.7 percent. McDaniels is in the midst of an ugly shooting slump of his own that has him at 18.2 percent. It's undoubtedly a positive thing that Edwards has made such strides with his shot. But Minnesota is going to need him to keep this up if it wants its offense to stay afloat.