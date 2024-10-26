An unbelievable stat that shows Anthony Davis has taken his game to a new level this year
It is very early days in the NBA season, but that doesn't mean you can't have appropriate reactions to what teams have done through their first couple of games, good or bad. For the Los Angeles Lakers, it's been the perfect start. They are 2-0 under new head coach JJ Redick and already look like they're developing great chemistry at both ends of the floor. The primary beneficiary of this strong Lakers start is Anthony Davis.
Through two games, Davis is averaging 35.5 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game on 54 percent shooting from the field. He's also shooting 81 percent from the free-throw line on 16 attempts per game. The Lakers big man is getting anything and everything he wants, and playing at a borderline MVP-level because of it.
With help from a strong shooting start for the team, Anthony Davis is reaching new heights to start the NBA season
Part of why Davis has been so dominant can be traced back to a solid shooting start for the Lakers as a whole. The team numbers are actually lower than last season currently, they're at 33.3 percent as a team on 28.5 attempts per game but D'Angelo Russell's 20 percent from deep on 10 attempts is bringing those numbers down. Austin Reaves is shooting 42 percent on 12 attempts, Rui Hachimura 38% on 8 attempts, and rookie Dalton Knecht is shooting 43 percent on 7 attempts. The Lakers are currently assembling lineups that have real shooting gravity around LeBron James and Davis, and that's opening up the lane for Davis.
With an open paint, Davis has room to take opposing bigs in a more 1-on-1 environment, and through two games - whether it's Rudy Gobert or Jusuf Nurkic - his matchups have looked like barbecue chicken trying to contain him. Davis' strong offensive play is transferring to the other end of the floor too, where he's served as a dominant anchor for the Lakers and helped cover for some of their weaker perimeter defenders like Reaves and Russell.
While it's only been two games, there's plenty to be excited about with the Lakers' hot start. If Davis continues to be a top-10 player at both ends of the floor like he currently has been, then there is no denying this team might be good enough to contend for the championship even in a loaded Western Conference.