Andrew Whitworth’s impassioned speech on LA fires could be start of special Rams playoff run
The Los Angeles Rams rallied following their rough 1-4 start to the season, going 9-3 the rest of the way (9-2 with their starters) to not only clinch a playoff spot, but win the NFC West. By winning the NFC West, the Rams earned the No. 4 seed in the NFC and a home playoff game in the Wild Card Round.
Home-field advantage matters a lot in football. Home teams winning five of the six games in the Wild Card Round proves just that. When news broke that the Rams were going to have to play what was supposed to be their home playoff game at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, thanks to the devastating Los Angeles fires, that took away what was supposed to be a Rams advantage.
If the Rams were uncomfortable having to play away from SoFi Stadium, they certainly didn't show it. Not only did they beat a Minnesota Vikings team that won four more games than them in the regular season, but it was a blowout. The Rams won 27-9, and it felt as if the game was even more lopsided than the final score would indicate.
Obviously, a lot went right for the Rams to win this game in the fashion that they did, but at least some of the credit has to go to Andrew Whitworth and his fiery speech given ahead of Monday's contest.
Andrew Whitworth's speech feels like start of a special Rams playoff run
The Rams had several reasons to be fired up. They were playing against a Vikings team that many assumed were clear favorites over the Rams, and were attempting to keep their season alive. That alone should have had the team fired up. After hearing this speech, though, how do you not want to run through a brick wall?
The entire city of Los Angeles has been devastated thanks to the fires that have reportedly killed at least 24 people and have evacuated hundreds of thousands more. Houses have burnt down, and valuables have been lost. Communities have been devastated.
Whitworth, a star offensive tackle who spent his last five NFL seasons with the Rams, made it abundantly clear that the entire city of Los Angeles and its people are strong and will rebuild together. This speech would fire anyone up, and clearly made an impact on the Rams and their fans.
We've seen speeches from professional athletes after disastrous situations lead to big things. David Ortiz gave a fiery speech after the Boston Marathon bombings happened in 2013. The Boston Red Sox wound up winning the World Series months later. Whitworth's speech could easily have a similar impact.
This Rams team is battle-tested and looked dominant against what was one of the best teams in the NFL this past season. Their playoff road will be a tough one, starting with their NFC Divisional Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but with the entire city of Los Angeles behind them, the Rams might come out motivated enough to pull off another upset. The Rams should make sure to play Whitworth's speech or bring the four-time Pro Bowler out to Philadelphia to give another one before Sunday's game.
The Rams obviously have themselves and the city to play for, but this is bigger than football. Whitworth's speech hit all of the right notes and will be the Rams' rallying cry as they try and bring a little bit of joy to a city that desperately needs it.