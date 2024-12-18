Andy Reid takes the Carson Wentz Chiefs hype train off the tracks entirely
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs might be without superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 16, which would temporarily vault backup Carson Wentz atop the depth chart. However, head coach Andy Reid ostensibly feels confident regardless of who will be under center.
Be that as it may, Reid may have gone a little overboard with his praise of Wentz when addressing the media on Tuesday:
"He’s started in the league and been successful," Reid told reporters regarding Wentz. "He’s got a great feel for this offense. Very smart, big arm -- I like the way he carries himself, I like everything about him. He should be starting in this league somewhere. He’s a heck of a player."
Uh, okay then? Who wants to remind Reid how Wentz's last few tenures as a starting signal-caller went?
Andy Reid takes the Carson Wentz hype machine a bit too far
Wentz flamed out in the past three opportunities he's had to solidify himself as a legitimate starting-caliber NFL passer. First, the Philadelphia Eagles traded him after a dismal 2020 campaign. Then, the Indianapolis Colts re-routed the one-time Pro Bowler after he squandered a prime chance to lead them into the playoffs. And who could forget the infamously brief 2022 stint with the Washington Commanders?
During his final year in Philadelphia, Wentz went 3-8-1 and tied for the league lead in interceptions despite only appearing in 12 games. With the Colts, he flopped mightily, suffering a 15-point loss to a two-win Jacksonville Jaguars squad in 2021 with a postseason berth on the line. The Commanders benched him for veteran journeyman Taylor Heinicke and didn't look back (except when the latter got yanked down the stretch). As you can see, there's a recurring theme here.
Reid notes that Wentz "started," as in the past tense. Much has changed since the latter was at the height of his powers, including his continued regression. Given the current circumstances, it's normal and commendable that the Chiefs sideline general is trying to build up Mahomes' understudy. Nonetheless, let's reel it back a tiny bit.
While Reid's words say one thing, Kansas City's actions say another. The team wants to give Mahomes every chance to prove he's healthy enough to suit up for their upcoming clash with the Houston Texans. With that in mind, they don't seem to have much faith in Wentz to keep the ship afloat.