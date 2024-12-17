Patrick Mahomes injury update makes it sound like Chiefs don't trust Carson Wentz
The Kansas City Chiefs might've won their Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns comfortably, but their fans are anything but comfortable a couple of days after the win. The reason for that is quite simple - Patrick Mahomes is hurt.
In a game that felt out of reach once Kansas City went up three scores in the second half, Mahomes not only remained in the game, but the Chiefs had him throwing the ball at will. Predictably, their questionable actions led to consequences, as Mahomes left the game with less than eight minutes to go, limping after a failed fourth down attempt.
It was revealed shortly after that Mahomes had suffered a high ankle sprain and was being listed as week-to-week. While it's good that Mahomes hadn't suffered a more serious injury, a high ankle sprain with only three regular season games to go is certainly less than ideal.
Fortunately, with the Chiefs at 13-1, and already AFC West champions, there was reason to believe Mahomes was going to get much-needed rest before embarking on what the Chiefs hope will result in a three-peat. Well, that might not be the plan.
When talking to the media before Tuesday's practice, head coach Andy Reid said that the plan was to give Mahomes some work and see how it works out. If Mahomes can't play, the team's backup, Carson Wentz, would start. If Mahomes says he's fine, it certainly seems as if he's going to play.
There's no reason other than lack of trust for the Chiefs to not play Carson Wentz
The Chiefs appear to be considering playing Mahomes on a short week after suffering a high ankle sprain. What can possibly go wrong?
Look, if Mahomes is healthy, he should be out there. That's what's best for the Chiefs and for the fans as a whole. It's also clearly what Mahomes wants. Playing Mahomes on a short week when the Chiefs really don't need to do that, though, feels like a bad idea. The Chiefs are 13-1, holders of the best record in the NFL. They're multiple games ahead of the Buffalo Bills with three to play for the No. 1 seed in the AFC overall. They aren't starving for wins the same way the other 31 NFL teams are.
The Chiefs have the breathing room to sit Mahomes at least for their Week 15 game against a tough Houston Texans pass rush on a short week, yet are considering playing him. It feels as if that says more about their faith in Wentz than it does about Mahomes' health.
If they truly believed Wentz was good enough to win, they wouldn't be risking anything with Mahomes on a short week in a game that ultimately has little meaning to the team. Instead, the Chiefs are going to see what Mahomes can do, and Chiefs fans are going to hold their breath every time he drops back in the pocket assuming he does suit up on Saturday.