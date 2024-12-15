Patrick Mahomes left Chiefs win in a cart, which simply cannot be a good sign
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered another high-ankle sprain against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. With the Chiefs up multiple touchdowns, some fans wondered why Mahomes was still in the game to begin with. As it turns out, those fans may have a point, as Mahomes injury occurred in what can only be described as garbage time.
This isn't the first time Mahomes has suffered this very same injury. The Chiefs quarterback is considered week-to-week, and could very well miss the next few games as Kansas City keeps their eye on the ultimate goal, which is a postseason run and third straight Lombardi trophy. The issue for the Chiefs is that the Bills are on their heels, and have already handed Kansas City their only loss of the season, so they hold the head-to-head advantage.
As great as having the top seed in the AFC would be, a healthy Mahomes is more important. Much like last season, a nagging high-ankle sprain could limit the best quarterback in the NFL heading into the postseason.
Chiefs fans should be very concerned about Patrick Mahomes long-term health
I'm not here to pretend Mahomes suffered a torn ACL, he will be back and ought to perform well when he's on the field. However, Mahomes injury does speak to a prevailing issue with the Chiefs offensive line that Brett Veach has not been able to address despite multiple attempts.
The Chiefs drafted Kingsley Suamataia out of BYU early last April, but that hasn't panned out. Wanya Morris wasn't the answer, either. DJ Humphries was injured this week. Essentially, Kansas City's left tackle position is cursed.
The Chiefs most recent solution was to move left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle. Thuney is accomplished on the left side of the offensive line, but tackle requires a bit more flexibility than he is used to. Frankly, it's a bit of a reach.
Even if Mahomes is able to come back at full strength, whether that be next week or before the end of the season, he will be under duress. That is a problem, and Veach knows it.