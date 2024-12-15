Chiefs offensive line disaster finally gets best of them with Patrick Mahomes injury
By Mark Powell
The Chiefs have dealt with their fair share of Patrick Mahomes injuries throughout the years, including a high ankle sprain in their latest Super Bowl run. In many ways, they have found a way to win in spite of Mahomes issues, but their luck is bound to run out at some point if they do not proceed carefully.
Mahomes suffered a minor ankle injury on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs were up multiple touchdowns, which leads pundits to wonder why he was in the game to begin with. Mahomes is as important to the Chiefs as any player on the roster. Frankly, they would not win a third straight Super Bowl without him.
In a rather meaningless contest against the Browns, Mahomes was replaced by Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter. Wentz is a fine backup – and can make any throw you ask of him. He is also incredibly turnover-prone, which is why he struggled to find a starting job this past offseason and instead settled on No. 2 in Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs are testing their luck
Chiefs fans have been here before. A late-season injury to Mahomes' ankle? Spare me the drama. However, the Chiefs barely escaped the AFC postseason in 2023-24 with a beleaguered Mahomes. Do they really want to try their luck for a second-straight year?
Kansas City's offensive line problems are nothing new to the fanbase. None of DJ Humphries, Wanya Morris or rookie Kingsley Suamataia has done the trick. Before the Chiefs game against the Browns on Sunday, they moved left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle. Andy Reid has reached a point of desperation.
Mahomes had survived the season, but a 17-game campaign is a long one. Left tackle is arguably the most important position on the offensive line, as it protects the quarterback's blind side. To that point, it's surprising the Chiefs didn't make a significant move at the deadline – or at any point this season – to help at that position.
Perhaps even more surprising is that Mahomes was in the game with a double-digit lead to begin with, but what do I know?