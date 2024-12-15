Chiefs have surprising solution to gamble that backfired for Patrick Mahomes
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs are out of options at left tackle, literally. They tried second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia. They tried Wanya Morris. They even signed DJ Humphries, who is the latest to get hurt.
While Patrick Mahomes has found a way to stay healthy despite a lack of protection on his blind side, the Chiefs would rather not head into the postseason with the same issues. They are running out of time. On Sunday, Kansas City turned to their left guard, Joe Thuney, to play left tackle. We'll see how that goes.
Per Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs tried Thuney out at the position a few weeks ago and weren't upset with the result. Given their current lack of options, especially thanks to Morris' ineffective play and Humphries injury, Thuney is about the only realistic starter they have left.
The Chiefs solution at left tackle isn't remotely good enough
If the Chiefs would prefer to let Thuney play at his usual left guard spot moving forward, they could also sign Donovan Smith, who started for KC in 2023-24 and has since been clamoring to be brought back, but to no avail.
Brett Veach had some hope for Humphries, but an injury to his ACL threatens to keep him out a few weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Per Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs left tackle issues date all the way back to 2023:
"There's no question that the offensive line has been a weakness for Kansas City this season. Orlando Brown Jr. was the Chiefs' left tackle in 2021 and 2022 but opted to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023 (in what a lot of Chiefs fans felt was out of spite). While the Bengals haven't gotten to the playoffs since Brown signed there, K.C.'s offensive line has definitely suffered," Leigh Oleszczak wrote.
With Brown Jr. long gone, it's time for the Chiefs to address their concerns for good.