Angel Reese just joined exclusive WNBA club only Caitlin Clark has access to

The Chicago Sky are off to a rough start this season. Before Sunday's win, they were on a three-game losing streak and had not won a game since May 13. But thanks to their star Angel Reese, they rebounded on Sunday for their third win of the young season, beating the Connecticut Sun on the road, 78-66.

Reese, whose struggles have been in the headlines these first few weeks of the 2025 WNBA season, had what could be a game that turns things around for her.

The 22-year-old seventh-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft had her first career triple-double in the game, dropping 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. The accolade came for the forward just seven minutes into the fourth quarter when she logged her 10th assist. Reese also added three steals, two blocks, and only had two turnovers.

Angel Reese drops FIRST CAREER TRIPLE-DOUBLE in Sky win over Sun 😤💪



11 PTS

13 REB

11 AST



Angel doing it all 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t23glQCuNR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2025

The only other WNBA player to have a triple-double this season? None other than fellow sophomore star Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.

Players in the WNBA to record a triple-double this season:



— Caitlin Clark

— Angel Reese pic.twitter.com/KFJvyGEktA — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 15, 2025

Most assists in a game this season:



15 — Alyssa Thomas

14 — Skylar Diggins

12 — Veronica Burton

11 — Angel Reese

11 — Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/cnMPugZIe2 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) June 15, 2025

The only other Sky players in franchise history to record a triple-double have been Courtney Vandersloot, Candace Parker, and Courtney Williams.

Fastest players to record a triple-double in WNBA history:



Sabrina Ionescu (6 games)

Caitlin Clark (22 games)

Angel Reese (44 games) — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 15, 2025

The Sky-Sun game also came with some drama when the Sun’s Bria Hartley pulled Reese's hair during a rebound attempt. There was then a confrontation between Reese and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, but the skirmish did not escalate further. Reese went on to have some strong plays.

Angel Reese got her hair pulled and fought the ENTIRE team 😱😳 pic.twitter.com/g9rWiAEQrU — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) June 15, 2025

Angel Reese needed this game more than Sky fans know

As a rookie, Reese broke the WNBA single-season rebounding record held by Sylvia Fowles in September 2024 when she had 17 points and 19 rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx. Her rookie season ended on September 6, when she sustained a hairline fracture in her wrist and finished the year averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

Reese this season is averaging 10.3 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 36.3 percent from the field -- all declines from her rookie year when she was named an All-Star.

Despite her struggles, on May 27, she did surpass WNBA legend Tina Charles as the fastest player to record 500 points and 500 rebounds, taking just 38 games to do so.

Reese and Clark have what many consider an active and intense rivalry, which began when they were both college stars. Reese and LSU beat Clark and Iowa in the 2023 National Championship game when Reese’s taunting of Clark went viral. Clark and Iowa returned the favor, beating LSU in the 2024 Elite Eight.

The two have faced off against each other numerous times in the WNBA.

Clark, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, returned to the roster on Saturday for the Fever after missing five games with a strained quad. Clark scored 32 points on 7-for-14 shooting from three-point range to go along with eight rebounds and nine assists to give the New York Liberty their first loss of the season.