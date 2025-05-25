As of this writing, the Chicago Sky are one of three winless WNBA teams left early in the 2025 campaign. Their problems go beyond second-year forward Angel Reese, but as a polarizing figure, much of the criticism has been directed towards her. However, that's not to say she hasn't been part of the issue.

Since she entered the W, Reese's ability (or lack thereof) to finish at the rim has been a constant talking point. Her four straight missed putback attempts in Chicago's blowout loss to the New York Liberty has gone viral. Sky supporters are losing patience, though they aren't the only ones -- so is teammate and fellow 2024 first-round pick Kamilla Cardoso.

Kamilla Cardoso is demonstrably frustrated with Angel Reese, Sky

Cardoso was so visibly annoyed during Reese's mentioned sequence against the Liberty that she began walking to the other side of the court ... mid-play. The latter eventually kicked the ball out to Kia Nurse. But Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins were wide open on the perimeter for virtually the entire possession, which noticeably irked Chicago's starting center.

It became apparent that Cardoso reached a boiling point as she, Reese and the Sky continued getting pummeled by the Liberty. One fan shared a video of last year's No. 3 overall pick giving up on a play after not getting fed in the post.

Despite the clear size mismatch with Liberty guard Natasha Cloud trying to contain her, Cardoso was neglected. She's nearly a foot taller than New York's floor general; the Sky should've actively sought her out down low. While that may not justify dramatically quitting on the play, it highlights the ongoing dissatisfaction.

Fans have cited multiple instances of Cardoso's palpably poor body language through the television screen, and the film backs it up. The Sky drafted her four spots ahead of Reese, though they've seemingly prioritized the latter's development. By the looks of it, the situation is beginning to take a toll on the former South Carolina standout, and understandably so.

Only one starting center in the league averaged fewer shots per game in 2024 than Cardoso's 7.6 nightly attempts ($). While she's seen a slight uptick this season (8.5), Chicago's offense runs through Reese as a high-post hub, which appears to be ruffling some feathers.