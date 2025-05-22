The Chicago Sky's biggest problem has nothing to do with Angel Reese

Opening weekend of the 2025 WNBA season was not kind to the Chicago Sky. New head coach Tyler Marsh did not make a good impression on the fan base, as the Sky dropped their first game to the Indiana Fever by a lopsided score of 93-58.

Now-former head coach Teresa Weatherspoon was fired last offseason because she was not able to maximize the team's talent. However, Marsh finds himself in a different situation because the Sky are not as talented as they were a year ago.

While the loss of guard Chennedy Carter was understood, it has made life hard for Chicago in the early going. They were already one of the league's worst scoring offenses in 2024 with her, and now they have plummeted even lower without her.

The Chicago Sky desperately need backcourt help

Releasing Carter would have been fine if the team had a contingency plan, but general manager Jeff Pagliocca did not have one. Instead, he acquired Ariel Atkins and signed players like Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen.

These four players played a combined 90 minutes against the Fever, and they only contributed 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. By comparison, Caitlin Clark managed basically these same numbers by herself in the same game.

Marsh should be patient with this group, as it is difficult for so many new players to blend together early on. However, other teams are not having the same issue, which puts the Sky behind the curve once again.

Rookie Hailey Van Lith looked promising in her WNBA debut last Saturday, scoring four points in four minutes. She could easily improve the team's backcourt, but Marsh seems insistent on her being a bench player this year while she learns the ropes at the professional level.

Angel Reese was actively recruiting former Sky Kahleah Copper this offseason, as the two developed a relationship playing together in Unrivaled. Copper was one of the league's leading scorers last season and, despite needing a month or so to recover from knee surgery, could be a major asset for Chicago.

Another intriguing name to monitor is Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale. With the Paige Bueckers era rapidly encroaching on her stardom and taking away some of her touches, perhaps she and the team, who are 0-3, could both benefit from a change of scenery.

There is no shortage of solutions for the Chicago Sky to fix their backcourt issues, as they need to supplement Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. However, it will be up to Pagliocca and Marsh to figure out the best avenue.