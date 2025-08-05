Is Angel Reese playing tonight? Latest injury update for Sky vs. Mystics

Fans of the Chicago Sky will have to wait a little longer for star Angel Reese to return to the lineup.

The 23-year-old forward has not played since July 29 due to a back injury and has officially been ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup with the Washington Mystics.

Chicago Sky status report for the game tomorrow against the Mystics:



Michaela Onyenwere – PROBABLE (Knee)



Ariel Atkins – QUESTIONABLE (Leg)



Hailey Van Lith - QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)



Angel Reese – OUT (Back) — Karli Bell (@KarliBell33) August 4, 2025

ESPN’s injury tracker says her estimated return is slated for Aug. 7, when the Sky host the Atlanta Dream.

The Chicago Sky will need to survive a little longer without Angel Reese

Reese last played against the Mystics when she had 22 points and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes of play in the 103-86 road loss. The two-time All-Star is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field this season.

In addition to being without Reese, the Sky are without their other top two players — Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins.

Vandersloot, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in early June, is out for the season. Atkins has missed all six games since the All-Star break with a leg injury. Reese’s absence on Tuesday will be her fifth straight since the break.

Reese has been a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating season for the Sky. With her sidelined, they are 0-3 this season, compared to 1-9 all-time.

The Sky have only won seven games this season, and at 7-21, they are likely out of the playoffs. Losers of eight of their last 10, the Sky are 7-21 and sit in 12th place out of 13 teams; only the top 8 make the postseason.

The Chicago Sky are 1-9 without Angel Reese. pic.twitter.com/2m7M4dihQN — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 2, 2025

Chicago missed the playoffs last season, finishing with a 13-27 record in 2024-25.