Is Angel Reese playing tonight? Latest injury update for Sky vs. Storm

After an extremely difficult start to the season, Angel Reese has found her legs and is absolutely rolling. Since the beginning of June, she's averaged 15.3 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals, shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Unfortunately for the Sky, her production hasn't translated to wins, and they're currently 7-16, 11th in the standings.

Reese has only missed one game so far this season — the Sky's last game before the All-Star break. She was healthy enough to participate in All-Star weekend and to play in their first post-break game, a loss to the Lynx Tuesday night. However, she appeared in the injury report for the second time this year after that game.

Chicago Sky Status Report



Ariel Atkins (leg) OUT

Michaela Onyenwere (knee) OUT

Angel Reese (back) QUESTIONABLE — Karli Bell (@KarliBell33) July 23, 2025

Angel Reese is questionable for the matchup against the Storm

Reese was listed as questionable by the team, and day-to-day in ESPN's injury reports. As of right now, it's not clear if she'll be available against the Storm tonight, but there are a few different things on the line.

Reese currently has an active streak of 10 straight double-doubles, which already puts her in rarified air as the first player in WNBA history with multiple career streaks of 10 or more double-doubles. However, she also picked up a technical foul in that game, her seventh of the season, which puts her just one technical short of a mandatory one-game suspension.

Another issue is that she's appearing in the injury report a day after her coach reportedly refused to take her out of the game even though she was asking for a breather. This also isn't the first time she's reportedly had issues with head coach Tyler Marsh this season.

Angel Reese on Chicago Sky



"We’re tired of getting cussed out (by coaching staff/Marsh)…" — Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. (@MoreauSportsCo) June 25, 2025

Who could replace Angel Reese in the starting lineup?

The Sky have used nine different starting lineups this season and things are getting thin with Ariel Atkins, Michaela Onyenwere out as well. That likely leaves the starting lineup looking like this.

PG — Kia Nurse

— Kia Nurse SG — Rachel Banham

— Rachel Banham SF — Rebecca Allen

— Rebecca Allen PF — Elizabeth Williams

— Elizabeth Williams C — Kamilla Cardoso

That leaves the Sky very short on shot creation and shooting in the backcourt, both recurring issues even when the roster has been fully healthy this season. If Reese and Atkins are both out, Cardoso is the next leading scorer, averaging 12.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.