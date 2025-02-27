Anthony Davis has turned into a conspiracy theorist about his own trade

It hasn’t even been a full calendar month, yet some NBA fans are still in shock over the massive trade swapping Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis. As more reports have surfaced regarding the deal, it has become increasingly apparent that the Dallas Mavericks were never fully committed to re-signing Dončić — whether due to concerns about his conditioning, defensive shortcomings, or even his off-court habits.

So far, the Los Angeles Lakers have thrived in the early Dončić era, going 4-2 since his arrival and climbing to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis' time in Dallas was immediately halted due to an injury in his debut. AD is understandably frustrated, and he expressed that frustration in a way that suggests he doesn't believe everything was on the up-and-up about his departure from L.A.

“Everybody’s saying nobody knew and all this other sh*t. I just don’t believe it,” Davis reportedly said, hinting at a deeper story behind the trade.

When news of the deal first broke via ESPN’s Shams Charania, many Lakers fans couldn’t believe it. After all, swapping a 25-year-old generational talent for a 31-year-old, injury-prone power forward seemed like an uneven exchange on paper. Given the magnitude of the trade, Davis' skepticism about how it unfolded raises an intriguing question:

Was there a third party involved in the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade?

This wouldn’t be the first time an NBA blockbuster trade sparked conspiracy theories.

In 2011, the league infamously vetoed a deal that would have sent Chris Paul to the Lakers, pairing him with Kobe Bryant. Then-NBA Commissioner David Stern intervened, citing "basketball reasons" and arguing that the deal would have been unfair to the rest of the league. The fallout from that decision reshaped the course of multiple franchises.

Fast-forward to 2025, and it’s worth wondering: Why wasn’t a trade of this magnitude halted, or at the very least scrutinized? Who else — besides the Mavericks and Lakers front offices — had a say in making this deal happen?

The Prime Suspect: Adam Silver?

Current NBA commissioner Adam Silver has faced mounting challenges this season, from declining TV ratings to underwhelming attendance at the NBA Cup. With multiple teams openly tanking for Cooper Flagg, could Silver have stepped in behind the scenes to orchestrate a high-profile move that would reignite fan interest?

What about JJ Redick?

Another interesting name in this equation is JJ Redick, the Lakers’ head coach. Redick not only played alongside Dončić during the 2020-21 season but also featured him as a guest on his popular podcast, The Old Man and the Three. Could Redick’s relationship with Dončić have played a role in luring him to Los Angeles, ensuring LeBron James remained in championship contention?

Ultimately, we may never know the full story behind this trade or whether outside influences played a role in shaping its outcome. What’s certain, however, is that Anthony Davis must now come to terms with his new reality in Dallas — whether he believes in the official narrative or not.