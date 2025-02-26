Mavs response to Luka Doncic's LA revenge is to leak another disparaging report

And the award for Pettiest Franchise in the NBA goes to…..the Dallas Mavericks. Within hours after Mavs' former franchise player Luka Doncic, dropped a triple-double on the team for his new squad in Los Angeles, more details about Doncic leaked that paint him in a pretty dim light.

According to a report via Sam Amick of The Athletic ($), not only was there an issue with Doncic’s beer drinking and hookah smoking (as if that’s the worst thing he could smoke), but the franchise had become frustrated overall with his lack of professionalism and laziness.

“Make no mistake, the people who witnessed Dončić’s last days in Dallas do not paint a flattering portrait of the 25-year-old’s professionalism. They call him lazy. They talk about the weight issues that were such a frequent frustration within their walls. They mention the social habits that The Athletic has reported on — such as a taste for beer and hookah — which have been a point of concern for NBA types since he was a 19-year-old star for Real Madrid who was entering the NBA Draft. They predict his basketball demise, highlighting a health history that, as some see it, will likely lead to catastrophe in the next five years or so.”

There are always three sides to any story. In this case, we’ve got the Mavs’ side, Luka’s side and the flat-out truth which could be anywhere between the two parties. Regardless of that, what’s most interesting is the timing of this report. Less than 24 hours after Doncic posts 19 pts, 15 rebs and 12 assists in a Lakers victory over the Mavs, the latest update in this ongoing saga is published.

None of this is an accident, folks. It’s called damage control and the Mavs are attempting to salvage whatever they can after fumbling Luka Doncic right into the open arms of the Lakers. Even if some of these things that have leaked Luka in Dallas are true, it isn’t necessary. Nico Harrison willingly traded Doncic to LA.

Luka did not ask to be traded, but now they’re trying to make him the bad guy. What this also shows is how little the Mavs think of their fan base. People aren’t stupid and know what happened and will give Doncic a standing ovation when he returns for their game against the Lakers in April.

As far as the Mavs are concerned, it’s time to show some class, move on and accept that you messed up. Fans will eventually get back on board, but not with this petty behavior.