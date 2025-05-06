Anthony Edwards explained exactly why he's hype to destroy the Warriors

Are you ready for Wrestlemania 42? The Draymond Green vs. Rudy Gobert rematch is scheduled for the main event. Well, it was.

Anthony Edwards had a change of plans years ago when he prophesied his desire to destroy the Golden State Warriors in a playoff series.

spoke it into existence. pic.twitter.com/zArdNwTwr2 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 5, 2025

Draymond Green has done despicable things on the court, but his trash talk got to the young superstar in Minnesota. Edwards plans to zip Green's trash-talking lips with a Wolves series victory.

Besides Green's constant barking, Edwards and the Timberwolves have plenty to be motivated for in this lower seed semifinals matchup.

Subscribe to the Whiteboard , FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Draymond Green inspired Anthony Edwards inadvertently

Edwards is a throwback player. Fans who romanticize the hardcore attitude era of the 1990s should love Edwards' approach to the game. He aims to rip opponents' souls from their bodies, inflicting as much agony as possible. Anything said to or around him is liable to be used as motivation. The Lakers learned that firsthand.

Green's trash talk and rivalry with Gobert place a chip on Edwards' shoulder. Right or wrong, Gobert is Edwards' guy. No headlocks will be taken kindly in this series.

Gobert isn't the type to clap back at Green or dunk on him, sending him to the hardwood. However, Edwards is. Green has been the lone rim protector playing big minutes for Golden State. Expect Edwards to challenge him and put him on a poster. That would add to his impressive career dunk reel. Jimmy Butler may take the Edwards matchup, but there's smoke there, too.

Butler's infamous third-stringers practice game always echoes in Timberwolves fans brains. They've never let go of the embarrassment he subjected them to on national television. Edwards is now Minnesota to the core and will aim to bring some revenge for his fan base.

The Warriors, especially Steph Curry and Green, are on Edwards' radar because he's been collecting Hall of Farmers like infinity stones.

Edwards and the Timberwolves have eliminated Kevin Durant and the Suns, LeBron James, Luka Dončić and the Lakers, and Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets so far in Edwards' playoff career. He's just getting started.

Curry is another all-time top-10 caliber player, like those previously mentioned. The Legend Killer, Anthony Edwards, is motivated to add another All-Time great to his stacked resume.