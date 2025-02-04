Anthony Edwards is here to spread all the Luka Doncic trade conspiracy theories
"Loyalty never fades away." Those four words are engraved on Dirk Nowitzki’s statue outside American Airlines Center, the home of the Dallas Mavericks. Nowitzki, who spent over 20 seasons with the franchise, never once considered leaving — even when it meant taking less money to stay true to the fans.
To Dallas fans, Luka Dončić was supposed to be the next Dirk. The parallels were undeniable: both European, both NBA Finals competitors, both beloved icons of the franchise. Yet, after 6.5 seasons in a Mavericks uniform, general manager Nico Harrison made the stunning decision to move on, trading Dončić in heartbreaking fashion.
Anthony Edwards was shocked the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic
While the rationale behind moving a generational talent may never fully align with the public’s perspective, even NBA players were left shocked by the deal — including Anthony Edwards, who voiced his disbelief 48 hours after the trade.
"At 25, they traded probably the best scorer in the NBA… and he didn’t even know about it. So, somebody’s gotta dig deeper to find out why — because you don’t just trade a guy like that. He just went to the Finals."
Edwards is no stranger to Dončić, having faced him in last season’s Western Conference Finals. Over five thrilling games, Dončić delivered Superman-like performances, averaging 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists, including an iconic game-winning shot over Rudy Gobert in Game 2.
Superstars like Dončić don’t come around often. The Mavericks had something historic — the same Luka Magic who dropped 73 points in a game last season, who owns the NBA record for most points in a playoff debut (42), and who became the first player ever to post 60 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game.
Whether it was concerns over conditioning, defense, or something else entirely, Harrison will forever be remembered as the general manager who made the biggest mistake in NBA history.
But the past is the past. Dončić is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers — for, inevitably, the rest of his career. And as his highly anticipated debut inches closer, one question will continue to haunt Dallas fans everywhere: Where did it all go wrong?