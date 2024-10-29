Anthony Edwards drops the mic on fan who tried to recruit him to the Knicks
New York Knicks fans have been abuzz with hopes of recruiting Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards after a preseason game where Edwards was seen chatting with Knicks players. While the idea of Edwards eventually playing in Madison Square Garden caught fans’ attention, Edwards humorously shut down the speculation while swapping jerseys post-game.
“Come to New York!” a fan called out to Edwards from the stands.
Edwards, known for his candid humor, shot back with, “I don’t want y’all getting mad at me as soon as I have a hard game. As soon as I play bad, y’all are gonna be like, ‘BOO!’” His response was a lighthearted but pointed reminder of his commitment to the Timberwolves, the team that made him the first overall pick in 2020.
The Knicks and their fans may be interested in Anthony Edwards, but the feeling isn't mutual
The rumors intensified after the Knicks made waves by trading Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Edwards' former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. While Edwards has started the season strong with averages of 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in three games, leading the Timberwolves to a 2-1 record, Towns has yet to find his rhythm in New York. Towns has averaged 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds but has taken a back seat offensively, attempting no more than 12 shots per game. Head coach Tom Thibodeau may look to involve Towns more as the Knicks aim for dominance in the Eastern Conference.
Despite Knicks fans’ hopes, Edwards is secured with Minnesota for the foreseeable future after signing a five-year, $204 million extension in July 2023. He’s entering the season with the fifth-best odds for MVP and looks set to lead the Timberwolves in a competitive Western Conference, where they were halted by the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s conference finals.
With both teams eyeing success in their revamped lineups, Edwards and Towns have the chance to excel in their new roles. Still, if the Timberwolves' plans fall short, Edwards might someday revisit the possibility of joining a larger market team like New York.