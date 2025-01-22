Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan comparisons can officially be put to bed with one stat
Throughout the early stages of his career, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has drawn comparisons to arguably the greatest player in NBA history, Michael Jordan. They both possess a unique ability to take over a game offensively, coupled with their elite athleticism, making these comparisons very valid.
Edwards, who is now in Year Five of his career, has continued to impress with his elite scoring ability and physical tools. However, while Jordan's earned a reputation for his iconic fourth-quarter heroics and clutch performances, we can't say the same for Edwards.
According to a stat from ESPN Researchers, in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime, Edwards is 0-12 on go-ahead-tying shots. That is the second-most miss by a player. Only LeBron James attempted more of the shots, making any who was 0-19 during that span.
FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like it, share it with an enemy.
Its time to slow down on the Anthony Edwards- Michael Jordan comparisons
Edwards has shown throughout his career that he is a special talent. He has managed to take his Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals and has continued to prove that he is one of the best guards in the game.
The legend of Jordan has grown over the years thanks to the Bulls dynasty in the 1990s and his ability to hit some of the biggest shots in NBA history; while Edwards has yet to develop the same clutch reputation, you can dent that he is one of the biggest brightest stars in the game.
This season, he has taken on more of the offensive load following the Timberwolves trading of Karl-Anthony Towns. So far, he is averaging 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this season and has only looked better after his breakout a year from a season prior.
His ability to shoulder more of the offense only cements his status as a Franchise cornerstone for the T-Wolves.