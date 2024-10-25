Anthony Edwards' outrageous claim catches attention of Derrick Henry
By Brennan Sims
Anthony Edwards's confidence is a key element of the Ant-Man draw. We've seen Edwards exude the ultimate self-belief, quote after quote. His skill set and mindset have him off to a juiced NBA career. The 24-year-old has been an All-Star and All-NBA performer, a gold-medal Olympian, and a Western Conference Finals team leader. It doesn't get much better than this in almost half a decade of work. His skillset, mindset, and physical frame aid him in his pursuit of greatness.
Edwards stands at 6-foot-5 with a bulky 225-pound frame. He will tell you (and Justin Jefferson) that he would be a lot bigger if he lifted weights like football players. Is that delusional? I'd say no — the 24-year-old is naturally cut up. But his next quote lost me.
Anthony Edwards is confident, maybe a little too confident
Edwards claims he'd be able to tackle Derrick Henry, the greatest running back of the 2020s, in a one-on-one situation in the hole. If Edwards said he could help gang tackle Henry, my ears would perk up slightly, but when he said he could tackle King Henry solo, my ears stood up like a confused pitbull.
Edwards was notoriously a great football player coming up in the Atlanta area, but Henry is a different specimen. Some of the best NFL hitters of All Time receive pushback when they claim they could handle Henry — and these are some greats. Henry has dismantled defenses since 2019 and is squarely in the NFL's MVP race this season.
The 6-foot-4 monster back runs through linebackers, not just the smaller safety's. Henry has helped the Baltimore Ravens get off to a 5-2 start, and his numbers are astonishing with this new offense. Through seven games, Henry has 873 rushing yards and eight rushing tuddies — both marks lead the NFL. Anthony Edwards would have had a chance with his natural abilities and body type had he dedicated his life to football. He's not transitioning today and tackling one of the most feared runners the gridiron has seen — you have to love Edwards's belief, though. That's what makes Ant, Ant.