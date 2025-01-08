Anthony Edwards playing angry might be Minnesota's only hope at rescuing season
By Austin Owens
The Minnesota Timberwolves are struggling to find their way in the 2024-2025 season. Minnesota is just 18-17 and could be in jeaporday of missing the post season if they do not make a surge soon. Of course the Wolves will look to their star guard Anthony Edwards to get them back on track but opponents have other plans.
So far this season, the gameplan against the T-Wolves has been to taking scoring opportunities away from Edwards. Constant double teams has caused Edwards quite a bit of frustration, which he has been vocal about. These antics by opponents just may have awoken a beast.
Aggressive play by Edwards could be key
On Jan. 2, the Timberwolves fell to the Boston Celtics in a tight 118-115 contest that saw a total of 96 3-point attempts. In 36 minutes of play, Anthony Edwards went 5-16 from the field and just 2-9 from beyond the arc. This performance prompted some tough post game interview questions for Edwards.
Edwards expressed that he views himself as a scorer and when he is being double teamed he feels like he has no option but to pass the ball. He also mentioned his age (23) almost as if to say "I am too young for this to be happening to me."
Of course for the Timberwolves to be successful it is going to take more than just Edwards to put the ball in the basket. Julius Randle, Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels will have to provide some scoring as well. However, since this game Edwards has been on a new level.
In Minnesota's next game against the Pistons, Edwards erupted for 53 points on 16/31 shooting and followed that up two days later with a 37 point performance on 14/29 shooting against the Clippers. The Timberwolves won both of these games.
Perhaps Edwards found a secret to working and still finding openings against tough defenses and it has paid immediate dividends. If Edwards is able to keep this level of play in the coming weeks, he very well could help turn the season around for the Timberwolves.