If Anthony Edwards is trying to set a record for most fines in the NBA, he's doing a good job
The NBA issued a statement yesterday announcing a $50,000 fine for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards after making an obscene gesture toward a game official.
The incident occurred during the Timberwolves’ Jan. 11 game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Following a thunderous dunk by teammate Rudy Gobert over center Jay Huff, Edwards, seated on the bench, celebrated with a “flex sign.” However, when issued a technical foul for his actions, Edwards reacted by flipping off the referee — a moment that was inadvertently captured on video by a fan.
This hefty fine adds to Edwards’ growing tally, which now totals $285,000 for the season. Of that amount, $200,000 stems from foul language, while the remaining $85,000 is attributed to obscene gestures. Edwards’ disciplinary issues began on Nov. 17, 2024, and have persisted since.
Edwards is undeniably one of the league’s most entertaining personalities, known for his humor and fiery passion for basketball. However, his expressive demeanor has repeatedly landed him in hot water with officials. With a history of fines and technical fouls, Edwards now finds himself under heightened scrutiny, and it’s unlikely he’ll receive leniency moving forward.
Anthony Edwards could get himself in even more trouble
For the Timberwolves, managing Edwards’ emotions has become a critical issue. The NBA enforces a one-game suspension for any player who accumulates 16 technical fouls during the regular season, with additional suspensions for every two technicals thereafter. At the midway point of the season, Edwards has already accrued nine technical fouls, leaving little room for error.
Currently sitting as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves find themselves in a tightly contested playoff race. With just five-and-a-half games separating the third and 12th seeds, every game matters.
For Minnesota, preserving Edwards’ availability down the stretch is crucial. His scoring and leadership are instrumental to their success, and suspensions stemming from technical fouls could derail their postseason hopes. If the Timberwolves hope to gain ground and solidify their playoff standing, Edwards must focus on keeping his emotions in check and channeling his passion into his play on the court.