Anthony Edwards' stubbornness to change his style might cost the Timberwolves greatly
The Minnesota Timberwolves, once viewed as a rising powerhouse in the Western Conference, appear to have lost their footing following the blockbuster acquisition of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The trade, initially seen as a bold move to bolster their roster, has yet to pay dividends. At 5-5 in their last 10 games and clinging to the 8th seed, the Timberwolves look like a shadow of the team that reached the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks just a season ago.
As frustration mounts, fingers are being pointed in multiple directions — whether it’s Julius Randle’s ball-dominant play, Rudy Gobert’s diminished offensive impact, or head coach Chris Finch’s inability to maximize his roster. One person, however, has made it clear where he stands: Anthony Edwards.
Edwards voices frustration over offensive struggles
After a narrow 118-115 loss to the Boston Celtics, Edwards didn’t hold back during his post-game interview. The 23-year-old All-Star expressed his frustration with how opposing teams are defending him, often sending double teams to force him into uncomfortable situations.
"It's not how I want to play, of course. I'm only 23, I don't wanna just be passing the ball all night... But the way they're guarding me, I think I have to," Edwards said. Despite acknowledging the necessity of adjusting his play, he admitted the difficulty of staying engaged when he isn’t the focal point. "Super hard, super hard, super hard, super hard. Because I'm wired to score the ball."
While Edwards didn’t name names, his comments seemed to hint at dissatisfaction with his teammates’ inability to capitalize on the opportunities created when he’s forced to play off the ball.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy.
A system out of sync
Since being drafted first overall in 2020, Edwards has emerged as Minnesota’s top scoring option, but the team’s offensive cohesion has taken a hit this season. Julius Randle’s reliance on isolation play has disrupted ball movement, and the chemistry that propelled the Timberwolves last season seems to be eroding.
Edwards' individual numbers remain solid—he’s averaging 24.5 points per game on improved shooting percentages compared to last year. However, his teammates’ offensive production has declined across the board.
- Julius Randle: Down nearly four points per game from last season.
- Donte DiVincenzo: Struggling in his sixth-man role, averaging five fewer points per game.
- Rudy Gobert: A drop-off of nearly four points per game, further exposing the team’s offensive shortcomings.
The Timberwolves’ offense, once driven by efficient ball movement and spacing, now feels disjointed, with Randle’s tendency to dominate possessions contributing to the stagnation.
Minnesota’s front office is reportedly exploring trade options for Randle ahead of the deadline, signaling that the experiment may already be deemed a failure. The team’s decision to overhaul a roster that didn’t appear broken has created more questions than answers, and time is running out to salvage the season.
The Timberwolves’ upcoming schedule, ranked as the 8th easiest in the league, offers a glimmer of hope for a turnaround. However, the path forward hinges on Edwards embracing a more team-oriented mindset. His immense talent is undeniable, but his comments and ball-dominant tendencies have created tension on a roster desperate for offensive balance.
This team faces a pivotal moment in their season. Can Anthony Edwards and his teammates find common ground to restore their offensive rhythm? Or will the Randle trade mark yet another costly misstep for a franchise that has struggled to find sustained success?
For Minnesota, the answers must come soon. With the trade deadline looming and playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Timberwolves must act quickly to rediscover the identity that once made them contenders.