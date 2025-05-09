Anthony Edwards suffers yet another injury scare in Game 2 vs. Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Thursday night looking to tie the series up at one game apiece against the Golden State Warriors, who were already without star Stephen Curry due to a hamstring injury. But during Game 2, the Timberwolves saw their star player in Anthony Edwards go down with an injury.

In the second quarter, Edwards drove to the basket for a layup. As Edwards fell to the court, Trayce Jackson-Davis inadvertently stepped on his left ankle. Edwards grabbed his ankle before being helped off the court. As ESPN cameras caught Edwards on the way to the locker room, it appeared as though Edwards coudldn't put any weight on his left ankle.

A look at the Anthony Edwards ankle injury: pic.twitter.com/kU94UdkHrP — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 9, 2025

Anthony Edwards exits, then returns in Game 2 with apparent left ankle injury

The Timberwolved announced that Edwards is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is officially questionable to return to Game 2 against the Warriors.

But after halftime, Edwards was spotted working out his left ankle, and was in the starting lineup at the beginning of the second half.

This isn't the first time that Edwards suffered an injury scare. Back in Game 4 of Minnesota's first round against the Los Angeles Lakers, Edwards went after a loose ball and LeBron James dove as an attempt to retrieve it. In the process, James rolled up Edwards' left ankle. Edwards didn't leave that game.

But in Game 1 of the series, Edwards appeared to suffer a calf injury. After briefly leaving the game, he was just fine.

Entering Game 2 on Thursday night, Edwards was averaging 26.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from the field through six games.

After a brief scare, Edwards appears to be just fine.