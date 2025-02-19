Anthony Edwards' take on Luka's fitness is exactly the same as ours

Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic are not generally considered similar players. While they both like to have the ball in their hands, the way they manipulate or pierce the defense is quite different. Doncic has always been meticulous and prodding. When Edwards is on, he’s more “I’ll kill you eight times before you realize you’re dead.”

Steady attrition versus a series of haymakers. This, of course, does short-sell Edwards' defense and contributions on the glass and with setting up teammates, but, being the simple-minded girl I am, I most frequently think of Edwards as a sharpshooting force that can dunk you through the floor.

Haymakers. Haymakers largely made possible by Edwards’ dedicated work in improving and maintaining his physical well-being. One could think that maybe Edwards would possibly be sympathetic to the idea of another star in the league possibly needing a little extra conditioning work to make their game pop. Or to stay at the top level later into the season. I mean, come on. Luka may have even hit 270 pounds, remember? How ridiculous!

Anthony Edwards is not into criticism of Luka Doncic's conditioning

Lol, that didn’t happen. In an interview at the NBA All-Star game, Edwards relays that he himself had once achieved 240 pounds before. Just for context, Edwards is two inches shorter than Doncic at 6-foot-4. There’s some math to be done there. Anyway, he seemed like he’d be displeased if the team had traded him then.

Reporter: “Reports said Luka Doncic was 270 lbs. What’s the heaviest you’ve been, maybe in the off-season?”



Anthony Edwards: “240. I hope they ain’t trade me when I was 240.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tzj0WmGGk7 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 17, 2025

Further, he went on to say: “He didn't look 270 to me. Man, he averages 30 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. I don't give a damn if you're 300 lbs. You're fine with me.”

I feel like this point has been made before once or twice, but conditioning doesn’t win championships. Defense doesn’t win you championships. Winning games wins you championships.

Please don’t overthink this. And if you haven't? Good. The stupid thing actually happened and it remains stupid. It's not going to unstupid itself.