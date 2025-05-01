Anthony Edwards literally took his trash talk tour to the streets after eliminating the Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 103–96 in Game 5, and one player had the most to say — not just to the media, but to the fans. If you guessed Anthony Edwards, you’d be right.

Mere hours after advancing to the second round of the playoffs, Edwards took to the streets of Los Angeles and let fans know exactly how he felt. After many predicted that the Luka Doncic- and LeBron James–led Lakers would take the series, Edwards, who’s never been shy about speaking his mind, walked confidently — bodyguards in tow — letting everyone know who really runs things.

Edwards: “How you gonna do that?”



Fan: “Maybe talking sh*t.”



Edwards: “Man, y’all been talking sh*t all week. What’d they say on the internet — Lakers in 5? Then when we was up 3-1, they said Lakers in 7.”

Anthony Edwards let everyone know who won

He even took a jab at ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe, known for his creative Lakers playoff predictions delivered in rhyme.

“Ant-man, Batman, Superman… Lakers in 5,” Edwards mocked.

Despite going just 5-for-19 from the field, including 0-for-11 from three in Game 5, Edwards still finished with 15 points, eight assists, and three steals. Throughout the series, he delivered the version of Anthony Edwards fans have come to expect — averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and shooting 42 percent in 40.8 minutes per game. His 43-point outburst in Game 4 was arguably the best playoff performance of his career and helped Minnesota avoid a 2-2 tie.

The Timberwolves, despite being the underdog sixth seed, simply outplayed the Lakers in multiple facets. JJ Redick’s small-ball game plan backfired, and Rudy Gobert made him pay, exploding for 27 points and 24 rebounds in Game 5. Julius Randle continued his resurgence with 23 points and five rebounds, solidifying his role as a key contributor.

This series seemed to mean a little more to Ant than fans may have realized. Not only did all 10 out of 10 ESPN experts pick the Lakers to beat the Timberwolves, but Edwards had to face the same player who ended his playoff run one year ago in the Western Conference Finals: Luka Doncic. Despite Doncic’s talent, injuries and questionable defense highlighted the flaws in the Lakers' system — ones general manager Nico Harrison likely warned about.

Now, as Doncic and the Lakers begin their offseason, Minnesota and Anthony Edwards await the winner of the Houston Rockets–Golden State Warriors series.