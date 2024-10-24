Anthony Rizzo using Cubs experience to fuel Yankees World Series run
By Marci Rubin
Anthony Rizzo knows what it’s like to win on baseball’s biggest stage. His time with the Chicago Cubs included a World Series against Cleveland in 2016 that ended with a ring. Rizzo batted .360 with 5 RBIs and a home run in the World Series. Eight years later, at age 35, the veteran first baseman is hoping to secure his second championship in the New York Yankees’ first World Series appearance since 2009.
Rizzo is one of just three Yankees players with World Series experience. Juan Soto was a part of the Washington Nationals’ 2019 team that won the World Series. Gerrit Cole appeared in the same World Series with the Houston Astros and lost to the Nationals. Manager Aaron Boone lost the World Series as a player with the Yankees in 2003, following his dramatic walk-off home run in the ALCS. Bench coach Brad Ausmus lost the World Series in 2005 while playing for the Astros.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on. The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Anthony Rizzo is ready for his second World Series opportunity
The Yankees will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series in a highly anticipated heavyweight matchup. Since most of Rizzo’s teammates haven’t been to a World Series before, he’s been asked a lot about what it’s like. His response is, “That (2016) World Series was arguably one of the best World Series ever. Now, I get to be in another, what could shape out to be, one of the best World Series ever.” One World Series experience left a desire for more.
Rizzo almost had to miss it. After breaking two fingers on his right hand right at the end of the MLB regular season, he was forced to miss the ALDS while recovering. Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti platooned at first base in Rizzo’s absence.
When the Yankees advanced to the ALCS, Rizzo refused to let his injury keep him from the big series. His fingers are still broken, and he’s dealing with swelling between games, but Rizzo is playing through the pain with the help of adrenaline. Just a few weeks removed from taking a pitch to the hand, he hit .429 in 14 at-bats in the ALCS. He looks to continue his postseason success in the World Series.
In his second World Series trip, Rizzo is taking nothing for granted. He understands the weight of the series. “You live and die by every moment,” he told ESPN. “You have memories for a lifetime with the guys you’re with. You can't replace that with anything.” A team is a family, and Rizzo has felt at home with the Yankees over the past four seasons.
Rizzo is ready to write a new World Series story. The Yankees begin the series on the road at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.