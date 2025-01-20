Anthony Santander contract details, grade: Ross Atkins finally lures star FA to Toronto
For the last two offseasons, the Toronto Blue Jays have been as aggressive as any team in the majors, yet, failed to land any big-name free agents. From Shohei Ohtani to Juan Soto to Roki Sasaki, Toronto's whiffs have been more painful each and every time they occur.
Finally, Ross Atkins was able to get someone to sign the dotted line, coming to terms with Anthony Santander according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the deal is for five years and more than $90 million. The contract also includes a club option.
With most of the big names off the board, Toronto's options were fairly limited when it came to difference-makers. In Santander, the Jays might've gotten the best free agent still left.
It might not have been the superstar Jays fans had dreamt of, but Santander is absolutely a difference-maker who should help the Jays in their attempt to climb out of the AL East's basement.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Anthony Santander gives Blue Jays star they've desperately coveted
Santander is far from a perfect player. He's far from an outstanding defender, doesn't get on base at a super high level, and doesn't offer much value on the base paths. With that being said, he does one thing that the Jays desperately need more of - crush baseballs.
Santander launched 44 home runs and drove in 102 runs this past season with the Baltimore Orioles. He has averaged 35 home runs and 95 RBI over the last three seasons. In a lineup that severely lacks thump outside of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Santander gives them the big bat they desperately needed. The fact that he's a switch-hitter helps as well.
Is this enough to put them over the top in the AL East? Of course not. It is, however, a move that will get Toronto a whole lot closer to competing for a postseason berth in a noticeably weak American League. Following this with another strong move or two can make things really interesting.
A five-year deal for a 30-year-old who is probably best used in a DH role is far from appealing. There's a chance that this deal could backfire toward the end of it, but the Jays had to be aggressive right now. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to hit free agency after the year, and this deal should only increase their odds of keeping him around.
The years hurt, but his AAV is only around $18 million, plus, he has a club option, giving the Jays an out earlier than the five years. It isn't the best deal in the world, but it could've been worse, value-wise. In terms of the player, this is a big get for the Jays. They needed a big bat, and Santander, despite his faults, is just that.