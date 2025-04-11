Arch Manning admits Quinn Ewers truth that Texas and CFB fans could’ve told him

As it turns out, having a high-profile backup quarterback can wear on the starter. This is why I want my Atlanta Falcons to trade Kirk Cousins so it does not mess with Michael Penix Jr.'s growth and development as a prospect. In the college game, at least I appreciate what Arch Manning had to say about his friend, mentor and former Texas Longhorns starter Quinn Ewers. Props to Manning here.

While speaking with the local media during Texas spring practice, Manning seemed incredibly comfortable with a microphone in his face. It is almost as if he was groomed for this. He may come from football's first family, but I really appreciated his level of self-awareness and understanding of how difficult it must have been for Ewers to have him seemingly breathing down his neck last season.

There is nothing but love between Manning and Ewers, but he seems to understand the situation.

“He’s just been so good to me over the years, it’s probably pretty annoying having me as a backup, just with all the media stuff, but he handled it like a champ.”

Manning then unpacked his lot in life of coming from the Manning family, acknowledging that ultimately all he can do is be himself.

“That’s been tough, but I think I have good people to lean on for that type of stuff. But I can’t quit doing normal things. Like, I’m going to go eat dinner with my buddies and be a normal college kid.”

If he looks like a Manning and talks like a Manning, then you better believe that he is a Manning, man!

Arch Manning talked about waiting his turn and what it's like dealing with the attention that comes with being him. @SpectrumNews1TX pic.twitter.com/mv6Ct4LH4E — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) April 10, 2025

This will be Manning's third season in Austin, but his first as the presumptive starting quarterback.

Like Manning, Ewers was every bit the five-star prospect coming out of high school. Ewers reclassified so he could enroll a full year early to capitalize on that sweet kombucha tea NIL deal he had at Ohio State. After a pair of hand-offs in garbage time, he transferred back to his home state's flagship university. Ewers had a great Texas career, but one mired with injuries and overshadowed by Manning's arrival.

Texas is every bit the college football blue-blood. No wonder Ewers wanted to transfer there. Despite being from New Orleans and a legacy at both Ole Miss and Tennessee, Manning chose to go to Texas over (most notably) Georgia and Alabama. The last time a player's recruitment out of high school was covered like this was when Uncle Peyton decided to commit to the Vols over Ole Miss in 1994.

To best tie a bow on this, I love the awareness, aura and confidence that Manning gives off. He is ready for this. Long gone are the days of him losing his student ID on the regular; he is ready to build on what Ewers accomplished. Ewers was the one to bring Texas back under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Manning has been chosen for this, to be the one to take it across the goal line for a natty.