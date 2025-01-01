Arch Manning button needs to be at the ready in Texas’ CFP semifinal
Quinn Ewers came into the College Football Playoff looking to prove the doubters wrong with an epic postseason that ended with the QB raising the national title. While the Texas Longhorns are only two wins away from doing that after beating Arizona State, 31-24, in double overtime of a Peach Bowl thriller, it's possible that the program may need a change if Ewers struggles early in the semifinals — an Arch Manning-sized change, to put a point on it.
While Ewers only gave up one interception, it was extremely clear that the veteran Texas starter was benefiting from a poor Arizona State secondary — and the pick came on a ball that Ewers got far too much air under, leaving a duck for the Sun Devils to snatch up. Against a better secondary, there's a chance that the interceptions would've been multiple.
Although Manning hasn't played a full season at college level, the redshirt freshman did take over at the position after Ewers went down with an oblique injury. In his limited time at QB, Manning didn't light the world on fire but was able to keep the Longhorns from crucial mistakes and keep their path to the CFP alive and well.
After Ewers returned from injury, Steve Sarkisian used Manning for specific packages that were designed to take advantage of the QB's speed for a bit. The coach stopped using those packages after they were seen to take the offense out of rhythm.
The upside with Manning has always been there, but it's a risky proposition. He's more mobile but, again, lacks the experience. So if Ewers falls into bad habits or isn't getting it done and Texas' national championship hopes hang on one decision, it could be Sarkisian's call to turn to Manning or not.
Arch Manning should take over at QB if Quinn Ewers struggles early
As demonstrated in the win over Arizona State, the Longhorns have the propensity to be held back with Ewers if he gets a bit too much gunslinger mentality and starts making back-breaking mistakes. That's why the Sun Devils were able to erase a 16-point second-half deficit and force overtime.
If those problems arise again, the decision to move to Manning should be made. There's no coming back from it, but if it's the difference between that and losing out on a shot at a title, it's a call that Sarkisian has to make.
Yes, Manning is likely no superstar at this state of his development. At the same time, with his added dual-threat ability and the potential to catch an opposing defense unexpecting of the change, it could be a last-ditch effort button for Texas to push if they truly get desperate.
Ewers came through in overtime to get the win for the Longhorns and he should no doubt be the starter in the Cotton Bowl against either Ohio State or Oregon in the CFP semifinals. The margin for error is getting dangerously thin, though, and Sarkisian has the Arch Manning button to push if he needs it.