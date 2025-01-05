5 Arch Manning transfer destinations if Steve Sarkisian leaves Texas for the NFL
By John Buhler
Hold your horses, folks! Just when everything seemed to make sense when it came to the Texas quarterback room, Jay Glazer's report for FOX Sports took us for a loop. You might ask yourself why are we giving that much credence to an NFL reporter when it comes to a college football head coach. Well, Sarkisian has coached in the NFL before as a coordinator, and may become an NFL head coach!
Sarkisian currently leads the Cotton Bowl-bound Texas Longhorns. They have won two playoff games and have made the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons. Simply put, Sarkisian has done the seemingly impossible by bringing Texas back. Of course, he was a well-thought-of offensive coordinator when he was on Dan Quinn's staff with the Atlanta Falcons, so the NFL may be interested.
That being said, if Sarkisian does end up leaving for an NFL head-coaching opportunity, that could signify the end for Arch Manning's time in Austin. He put it out there that he had no intentions of entering the transfer portal after this season. The idea is he would take over for Quinn Ewers, who still has one more year of eligibility. However, the news of Sarkisian possibly leaving changes everything.
If Manning were to enter the transfer portal, I would venture to guess these teams would be in on him.
5. Miami Hurricanes
With Cam Ward on his way to the NFL as a top-10 draft pick, the Miami Hurricanes are in dire need of a starting quarterback. They went all-in on hitting it big in the transfer portal, but ended up finishing 10-3 on the season. Manning would have three years of eligibility wherever he goes. While I do not trust Mario Cristobal as his head coach, Shannon Dawson as his offensive coordinator is intriguing.
Miami plays in a very winnable conference, one that the Hurricanes should have won this past season, to be totally honest with you. I do not know how stable the program is right now, but the Canes have made it a point to use transfer portal effectively by way of some copious NIL. A winnable league and a chance to start for a playoff team could be in play here, but there are better options.
The only way Manning would transfer to Miami is if the Hurricanes backed up the Brinks truck for him.
4. Michigan Wolverines
Oh, this would be very interesting... Would Manning go to the Big Ten to get the most out of his college football career? Michigan is in a state of flux entering year two under Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines played great defensively down the stretch, but are so incredibly limited on the offensive side of the ball. With Manning's run-first mentality, he might actually be a great fit for Michigan here.
My concern about Manning going to Michigan is that it might be a brand hit for him and his entire family. After all, this is the alma mater of Uncle Peyton's NFL rival Tom Brady. While the Mannings have been okay with Arch playing for someone not name Ole Miss or Tennessee, Michigan might be a bit of a stretch. If Manning were to transfer, I think it would have to be to an SEC team at this point in time.
Plus, Ohio State may be the better Big Ten team to possibly transfer to, but they are not as desperate.
3. Ole Miss Rebels
Who says you can't go home? Ole Miss is Manning's father, grandfather and Uncle Eli's alma mater. The Rebels are elite at hitting one home run after another in the transfer portal. On paper, Ole Miss would be the place I would expect Manning could conceivably transfer to, all things equal. However, things are not equal in Oxford because Lane Kiffin is still their head coach. That is a major problem.
For as long as Kiffin is in charge, I struggle to see the Mannings be as involved in all things Ole Miss Rebels football as they should. This is because Kiffin previously spurned Uncle Peyton's alma mater of Tennessee after one so-so year as their head coach. Ole Miss was a contender to land Arch out of high school, but the Rebels were never better than the third or even fourth option for him coming out.
Besides, the Rebels are a massive pullback candidate in 2025 after going all in and failing in 2024.
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
We have arrived at one of the three finalists to land Manning coming out of high school. While the Alabama Crimson Tide were a distant third, they were still one of the biggest and best programs when Manning was still in high school. Yes, they are still quite good, but they have not won a national championship since 2020 during the COVID year. Could Alabama be a major player for Manning here?
In truth, I think having Kalen DeBoer entering year two as their head coach is a huge plus. He is a savvy offensive mind who has gotten great success out of Jalen Milroe and Michael Penix Jr. previously. With Milroe declaring for the draft, the Crimson Tide have a pressing need at quarterback. They should be a player for Manning or Ewers in the transfer portal, but will they have the gravitas?
DeBoer is not on the hot seat yet, but when was the last time Alabama lost four games in a season?
1. Georgia Bulldogs
No matter what happens, I would venture to guess that the Georgia Bulldogs will be a major player in the transfer portal for either of Texas' quarterbacks. If Manning stays, then I think they would be in hot pursuit of Ewers. Should Sarkisian leave, then it would not shock me if Manning decides to play for the runner-up to his Texas commitment in Georgia. He picked Texas because of Sarkisian previously.
I think the other thing to consider besides Carson Beck turning pro and Gunner Stockton only being so-so in the Sugar Bowl is that Kirby Smart is also a Nick Saban disciple like Sarkisian is. They very briefly worked together in Tuscaloosa before. The fact that Uncle Peyton also crossed paths with Smart in the SEC as rivals, as well as very briefly as Indianapolis Colts teammates is a huge plus, too.
Whatever Texas quarterback enters the transfer portal should be pursued by Georgia this offseason.