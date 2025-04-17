Are Steelers signing up for another Russell Wilson disaster in Aaron Rodgers?

After an extended period of crickets on the Aaron Rodgers front, everybody's favorite conspiracy theorist/quarterback came out of hiding for a segment on EPSN's Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon.

Rather than delivering the decision every NFL fan (and especially Pittsburgh Steelers fans) have been waiting for with bated breath for the past two months, Rodgers mostly kept it mum on his future. He acknowledged several conversations with Mike Tomlin, but also noted that retirement is still an option as he navigates changes in his personal life at 41 years old.

Rodgers was not afraid to lob praise at the Steelers organization, though.

"Obviously I went out to Pittsburgh and I have a lot of respect for Mike Tomlin..



I'm a big fan of Arthur Smith and I like what he's all about..



It sure feels like Rodgers is seriously considering the Steelers. He is determined to keep us all waiting until the last possible moment, but he did not skirt around questions about Pittsburgh. He also dropped what is, in theory, good news for Steelers fans. The four-time MVP has not demanded a two-year contract and is willing to play at a discount for $10 million.

On the surface ... great! Pittsburgh obviously doesn't want to get saddled with a multi-year deal for a potentially washed quarterback. The Steelers also won't need to ruin their cap sheet to get Rodgers if he does decide to suit up and join Mike Tomlin in PGH.

This is a double-edged sword, however, as the Steelers can't forget the downside of settling for a past-prime veteran just because he's cheap.

Aaron Rodgers sets Russell Wilson-like trap for Steelers front office

Rodgers at $10 million is solid value. Last season was an unmitigated disaster for the New York Jets, but Rodgers was hardly the primary culprit behind their demise. He brought unwanted media attention and spiked the blood pressure of Jets fans everywhere, but Rodgers' actual production on the field was solid enough.

The former Super Bowl champ completed 63.0 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 16 starts. Rodgers dealt with mobility issues inherent to his age, and yeah, his fastball is starting to lose its zip. Even so, few quarterbacks process the field better than Rodgers. His football IQ is a boon for any offense and he continues to command the respect of teammates and peers alike.

Pittsburgh already knows how this ends, though. Russ occupied a similar vein last offseason — a one-time champ and Pro Bowl staple on the downturn of his career, available at a minuscule price. Mike Tomlin values experience, so much so that he benched 25-year-old Justin Fields after a 4-2 start in order to embrace a lesser quarterback more than a decade his senior. Russ was productive overall, but the Steelers' offense cratered down the stretch, losing five straight to end the campaign.

Rodgers is probably a smidge better than Wilson at this stage in their respective careers, but the gap isn't what it once was, nor what the Steelers seem to think it is. Even for a meager monetary sum, Rodgers complicates Pittsburgh's ability to pursue and identify long-term options under center. He also puts them in woefully familiar territory, competing for a postseason berth but lacking the firepower to overcome the AFC's heavyweights in Kansas City, Buffalo and Baltimore.

For as much cachet as Rodgers brings to the table, the Steelers are probably better off letting this ship sail and swinging on a more ambitious option, whether it's trading for "healthy" Kirk Cousins or targeting a quarterback in the NFL Draft.