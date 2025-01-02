Arizona State doesn’t look like a one-year wonder, even losing Cam Skattebo
By Austen Bundy
Arizona State shocked the college football world Wednesday even in their 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The Sun Devils stormed back in the fourth quarter, down 24-8, to tie the game and force the dominant Longhorns to extra periods. It was in the final 15 minutes of regulation where ASU proved they belong amongst the elite in the sport.
Despite failing to advance out of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, ASU's talented roster showed out on the national stage and sent a warning shot across the sport that this program is here to stay.
However, the heartbeat of the team was running back Cam Skattebo. The Sacramento State transfer will graduate out after putting up a masterclass in Atlanta. He racked up 284 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns, including a 42-yard passing touchdown on fourth down that sparked the Sun Devil comeback. Skattebo was awarded the offensive player of the game award for his efforts in the loss, something organizers said has "never" happened before.
Arizona State football has arrived and has no plans to regress despite losing Cam Skattebo
Skattebo is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft now that ASU's season has concluded but despite that, the Sun Devils have a very bright future ahead under head coach Kenny Dillingham and with several other star players returning.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt was another bright spot in the Peach Bowl loss, throwing for 222 yards and rushing for another 60 despite the game-sealing interception. He announced post-game that he will be returning to Tempe next season and has already been receiving early Heisman Trophy hype.
On top of all that, Dillingham has already been working the transfer portal and landed some massive additions to replenish the roster. Army starting running back Kanye Udoh made the decision to leave West Point and move to the desert, essentially replacing Skattebo as the presumed workhorse in the backfield.
Arizona State may have just announced themselves as the new power in the Big 12 Conference and it might just have the roster to defend its league title in 2025. We'll miss watching Skattebo on Saturdays but his destiny of playing on Sundays seems to be a premonition into the pro pipeline ASU may be developing. "This is just the beginning," Skattebo told reporters Tuesday postgame and he's probably right.
Based on what Dillingham is keeping rolling in Tempe, we have no reason not to believe Skattebo, even as he departs.