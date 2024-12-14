Army football uniforms for 2024 Army-Navy game explained: Screaming Eagles, 101st Airborne and more
Among the many traditions, the pomp and circumstance, and the pageantry that we see in the annual Army-Navy Game in college football, the uniforms made special for the rivalry is among the coolest. Both Army and Navy have recently unveiled a new special uniform for the game and the jerseys have almost always honored a specific unit or moment in that branch of the military's history.
For the 2024 meeting right outside Washington, DC, the Army Black Knights uniforms will honor the famous 101st Airborne Division, also known as the Screaming Eagles. This is while the Navy uniforms pay homage to the Jolly Rogers unit.
But just take a look at these beauties coming out of West Point:
But what does all of this mean for the Army uniforms? Let's take a look at some of the history of the 101st Airborne Division and the history of that unit along with diving into how the details of the uniforms honor them.
Army 101st Airborne Division: Who are the Screaming Eagles?
The 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army was founded all the way back in 1918 but became part officially of the Army as we know it in 1956. However, the division known as the Screaming Eagles and with an eagle logo known as "Old Abe" has fought in World War II, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War and most recently several aspects of the War on Terror.
Perhaps the most notable exploit and one honored by the Black Knights' uniforms was in World War II and the Screaming Eagles' involvement in the Battle of the Bulge. Despite frigid weather and conditions, the division fought off Nazi forces for three weeks and were able to stifle the German forces, a huge turning point in the wary for the Allied Forces.
In current day, the 101st Airborne Division is headquartered in Fort Campbell, KY by Commander MG Brett G. Sylvia and Command Sergeant Major CSM Charles D. Walker. Their motto, "Rendezvous with Destiny" is frankly one of the coolest you can possibly think of when it comes to the military and is featured in the Black Knights uniforms as well.
Details and meaning of Army uniforms for the 2024 Army-Navy Game
The detail that goes into these uniforms for the Army-Navy Game never ceases to amaze and the Army jerseys are, of course, no exception to that.
The color, which is black with some white speckle heavily featured, is meant to represent the snow and fog that aided the 101st Airborne Division in the aforementioned Battle of the Bulge. They were heavily entrenched in the Ardennes and used the snow and pine trees to be able to hide themselves from Nazi forces, which aided their long stand and ultimately helped to keep them from ever surrendering and keep fighting.
Meanwhile, the Army helmets for the game all feature the four suits seen on playing cards, indiscriminately having different players wear different suits. This feature of the Army uniforms is also an homage to World War II as the suits were used on the helmets of paratroopers and glider troops as identifiers when they were jumping into various operations, which is quite awesome. The front of the helmet right above the facemask also features "jump wings", the badge that is given to any soldier that completes training in the U.S. Army Airborne course.
More features of the uniform include a "Bastogne" patch that alludes to a famous photograph taken with 101st Airborne Division members holding the city's sign after they broke the siege at the Battle of the Bulge. There are two other notable patches, the Invasion Star and Athena Shield, that also reference the events in World War II. The American flag patch on the shoulder also mimics the one that would've been on paratrooper suits in 1944.
Bar none, the coolest feature to note is the typography "ARMY!" lettering on the back of the jerseys. During the Battle of the Bulge, the 101st Airborne Division's Anthony McAuliffe was contacted by a Nazi commander demanding a surrender. Instead, McAuliffe replied with just "NUTS!" Another commander hilariously then clarified to the Nazi forces that the response meant "Go to Hell!" The type font is meant to mimic that message.