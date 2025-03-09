Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution and picks: Prize money, purse

The Arnold Palmer Invitational holds a substantial purse, which makes it one of the most coveted tournaments in the early PGA season. The favorites entering the week were Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, but that merely proved it's impossible to bet on golf. Here is what FanSided's Cody Williams suggested about his tournament picks before the first round.

"Though I was enticed to look at Scottie or Rory, though, we're going in a different direction. Despite McIlroy's success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, there's just one win to his credit, which is just about the only way I'd feel comfortable betting him given his odds. With Scheffler, he just hasn't been the unstoppable force he was last year since returning from injury. That could quickly and easily change, but I'm not going to get behind someone at shorter than 4/1 odds that I have questions about," Williams wrote.

Cody is one of the biggest PGA Tour fans I know, and is well versed in golf beyond my years. However, he like many others was wrong on this one. The leaderboard is pretty clearly in favor of Colin Morikawa, who midway through the final round had a four-stroke lead. Morikawa would not be the first golfer to struggle on the back nine, but his commanding advantage proves his early FedEx Cup standings are no fluke.

Arnold Palmer Invitational purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will receive close to 20 percent of the overall purse. The winner, which for now looks to be Morikawa barring a sudden collapse, will recieve $4 million if they are alone in the lead. If the tournament goes to playoff, or if two golfers are tied for first, then the pay can be distributed differently. For example, if Morikawa is tied with another golfer after 18 holes, his payment goes down to $3.1 million. That is why it is so important for Morikawa to set himself apart and avoid a complete disaster of a final round.

Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here's a full look at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money and payout distribution. Of course, this could vary if the final round goes into a playoff, but as of this writing Colin Morikawa has the lead on the back nine. Barring a monumental collapse – and an impressive jinx on my part – Morikawa will factor into the winnings mentioned below.

Finishing Position Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money Winner $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000.00 3rd $1,400,000.00 4th $1,000,000.00 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000.00 23rd $216,000.00 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000 51st $51,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $49,000 54th $48,000 55th $47,000 56th $46,000 57th $45,000 58th $44,000 59th $43,000 60th $42,000 61st $41,000 62nd $40,000 63rd $39,000 64th $38,000 65th $37,000 66th $36,000 67th $35,000 68th $34,000

The total purse for those golfers who made the cut is $20 million. The winner payout is $4 million assuming they do not finish in a tie. Beyond winning, though, there is plenty of money to be made down the leaderboard.