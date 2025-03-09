Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution and picks: Prize money, purse

The Arnold Palmer Invitational holds a substantial purse, which makes it one of the most coveted tournaments in the early PGA season. The favorites entering the week were Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, but that merely proved it's impossible to bet on golf. Here is what FanSided's Cody Williams suggested about his tournament picks before the first round.
"Though I was enticed to look at Scottie or Rory, though, we're going in a different direction. Despite McIlroy's success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, there's just one win to his credit, which is just about the only way I'd feel comfortable betting him given his odds. With Scheffler, he just hasn't been the unstoppable force he was last year since returning from injury. That could quickly and easily change, but I'm not going to get behind someone at shorter than 4/1 odds that I have questions about," Williams wrote.
Cody is one of the biggest PGA Tour fans I know, and is well versed in golf beyond my years. However, he like many others was wrong on this one. The leaderboard is pretty clearly in favor of Colin Morikawa, who midway through the final round had a four-stroke lead. Morikawa would not be the first golfer to struggle on the back nine, but his commanding advantage proves his early FedEx Cup standings are no fluke.
Arnold Palmer Invitational purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will receive close to 20 percent of the overall purse. The winner, which for now looks to be Morikawa barring a sudden collapse, will recieve $4 million if they are alone in the lead. If the tournament goes to playoff, or if two golfers are tied for first, then the pay can be distributed differently. For example, if Morikawa is tied with another golfer after 18 holes, his payment goes down to $3.1 million. That is why it is so important for Morikawa to set himself apart and avoid a complete disaster of a final round.
Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Here's a full look at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money and payout distribution. Of course, this could vary if the final round goes into a playoff, but as of this writing Colin Morikawa has the lead on the back nine. Barring a monumental collapse – and an impressive jinx on my part – Morikawa will factor into the winnings mentioned below.
Finishing Position
Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money
Winner
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,200,000.00
3rd
$1,400,000.00
4th
$1,000,000.00
5th
$840,000
6th
$760,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$646,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$556,000
11th
$514,000
12th
$472,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$389,000
15th
$369,000
16th
$349,000
17th
$329,000
18th
$309,000
19th
$289,000
20th
$269,000
21st
$250,000
22nd
$233,000.00
23rd
$216,000.00
24th
$200,000
25th
$184,000
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,000
28th
$154,000
29th
$147,000
30th
$140,000
31st
$133,000
32nd
$126,000
33rd
$119,000
34th
$114,000
35th
$109,000
36th
$104,000
37th
$99,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$56,000
49th
$54,000
50th
$52,000
51st
$51,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$49,000
54th
$48,000
55th
$47,000
56th
$46,000
57th
$45,000
58th
$44,000
59th
$43,000
60th
$42,000
61st
$41,000
62nd
$40,000
63rd
$39,000
64th
$38,000
65th
$37,000
66th
$36,000
67th
$35,000
68th
$34,000
The total purse for those golfers who made the cut is $20 million. The winner payout is $4 million assuming they do not finish in a tie. Beyond winning, though, there is plenty of money to be made down the leaderboard.