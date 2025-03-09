Fansided

Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution and picks: Prize money, purse

Everything to know about the Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution, prize money and purse.
ByMark Powell|
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round Two
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round Two | Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

The Arnold Palmer Invitational holds a substantial purse, which makes it one of the most coveted tournaments in the early PGA season. The favorites entering the week were Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, but that merely proved it's impossible to bet on golf. Here is what FanSided's Cody Williams suggested about his tournament picks before the first round.

"Though I was enticed to look at Scottie or Rory, though, we're going in a different direction. Despite McIlroy's success at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, there's just one win to his credit, which is just about the only way I'd feel comfortable betting him given his odds. With Scheffler, he just hasn't been the unstoppable force he was last year since returning from injury. That could quickly and easily change, but I'm not going to get behind someone at shorter than 4/1 odds that I have questions about," Williams wrote.

Cody is one of the biggest PGA Tour fans I know, and is well versed in golf beyond my years. However, he like many others was wrong on this one. The leaderboard is pretty clearly in favor of Colin Morikawa, who midway through the final round had a four-stroke lead. Morikawa would not be the first golfer to struggle on the back nine, but his commanding advantage proves his early FedEx Cup standings are no fluke.

Arnold Palmer Invitational purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will receive close to 20 percent of the overall purse. The winner, which for now looks to be Morikawa barring a sudden collapse, will recieve $4 million if they are alone in the lead. If the tournament goes to playoff, or if two golfers are tied for first, then the pay can be distributed differently. For example, if Morikawa is tied with another golfer after 18 holes, his payment goes down to $3.1 million. That is why it is so important for Morikawa to set himself apart and avoid a complete disaster of a final round.

Arnold Palmer Invitational payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here's a full look at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money and payout distribution. Of course, this could vary if the final round goes into a playoff, but as of this writing Colin Morikawa has the lead on the back nine. Barring a monumental collapse – and an impressive jinx on my part – Morikawa will factor into the winnings mentioned below.

Finishing Position

Arnold Palmer Invitational Prize Money

Winner

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,200,000.00

3rd

$1,400,000.00

4th

$1,000,000.00

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000.00

23rd

$216,000.00

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

51st

$51,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$49,000

54th

$48,000

55th

$47,000

56th

$46,000

57th

$45,000

58th

$44,000

59th

$43,000

60th

$42,000

61st

$41,000

62nd

$40,000

63rd

$39,000

64th

$38,000

65th

$37,000

66th

$36,000

67th

$35,000

68th

$34,000

The total purse for those golfers who made the cut is $20 million. The winner payout is $4 million assuming they do not finish in a tie. Beyond winning, though, there is plenty of money to be made down the leaderboard.

