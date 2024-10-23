Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Matt Purdue
It will be a battle of heavyweights Sunday at the Emirates when Arsenal host Liverpool in the Premier League. However, these are two heavyweights seemingly headed in different directions — and that’s exactly what makes this match so compelling.
Can top-of-the-table Liverpool, new manager Arne Slot and talisman Mo Salah continue their stunning run of form and prove themselves to be true title contenders with another Big Six win? Can Arsenal show that their recent stumble and a growing injury list are just mere speedbumps on the journey to fighting for another title?
The Reds, who lead Arsenal by four points in the table, have lost only once since April 24, 2024, a shocking 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in September. Since then, they’ve won six on the trot with Slot, In fact, the Dutchman has reached 10 EPL wins faster than any other manager in the Premier League era save for Pep Guardiola.
Much of that success is down to Salah’s stellar play. The 32-year-old has discovered the fountain of youth on Merseyside, claiming five goals and five assists in eight EPL matches. Defender Virgil van Dijk apparently has joined the Pharaoh on his jaunts to said fountain. At age 33, van Dijk is playing at the top of his game. Is it any wonder he’s currently negotiating a contract to extend his stay in Liverpool?
Back on Oct. 20, the Reds passed their stiffest test of the league season so far, outlasting Chelsea 2-1. For Liverpool, midfielder Curtis Jones was outstanding. He drew a (somewhat iffy) penalty on a pass from Salah, who converted from the spot at 29 minutes. At 48 minutes, Chelsea’s Nate Jackson split the defense and was judged onside by hair as he scored to draw the Blues level. But only three minutes later, Salah flicked a ball into the box that caught Chelsea’s backline napping and allowed Jones to score easily.
Liverpool’s dynamic marking also shut down the sizzling-hot Cole Palmer, limiting him to just 42 touches.
Arsenal, meanwhile, come limping into the match against the Reds — both figuratively and literally. In their last Premier League outing on Oct. 19, the Gunners lost to Bournemouth 2-0 for their first defeat of the campaign. The turning point came early. In the 30th minute when William Saliba was shown a red card after a VAR review determined he fouled Evanilson to deny him a clear goal-scoring chance. Down a man, Arsenal’s attack went limp. They managed only six total shots on the day and just one on target. Up front, Leandro Trossard played particularly poorly. His ill-timed back pass led to Saliba’s red for bringing down Evanilson.
Coincidentally, Arsenal have the most red cards in the EPL this season (three). Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership since 2019, the Gunners have been punished with 18 reds, far more than any other Premiership club over that timespan.
It’s not correct to say the injury bug has bitten Arsenal. It would be more accurate to say the bug called its friends and swarmed the Gunners. Captain Martin Odegaard (midfielder) suffered a serious ankle injury in September. Winger Bukayo Saka (hamstring) has missed time since he was hurt playing for England against Greece two weeks ago. Fullback Riccardo Calafiori limped off the pitch in Tuesday night’s Champions League match with an apparent knee injury. Center back Jurrien Timber hasn’t played since Oct. 1 when he was forced off with a muscle injury.
None of this bodes well for Arteta’s side against a Liverpool team firing on all cylinders.
Team news and predicted lineups
Saka and Timber have apparently returned to training, but their availability and fitness remain to be seen.
Arsenal predicted lineup: Raya, White, Partey, Gabriel, Kiwio, Jorginho, Rice, Merino, Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli
Liverpool predicted lineup: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez
Historical context and prediction
Prior to their previous four games, Arsenal surrendered two or more goals only twice in 22 Premier League matches. In their previous four games, they’ve done it three times. Liverpool will triumph, 3-2.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Arsenal will host Liverpool at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 27. The match can be viewed on NBC and Peacock.