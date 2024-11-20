Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest preview: projected lineups, team news, score prediction
By Matt Purdue
It’s a tale of two clubs currently shattering preseason expectations when Nottingham Forest travel down the M1 to visit Arsenal on Saturday. (Viewing details below.)
Forest currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League on 19 points, a fact that no one saw coming following a 2023-24 campaign when they finished one spot out of the relegation zone. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who took over in December 2023, avoided the drop and, this season, has breathed new life into the club.
These are heady times for Forest. Back in September, Espirito Santo led Forest to a 1-0 away victory over Liverpool at Anfield, the club’s first win over the Reds in any competition since February 1969. Since then, Forest have only lost twice in seven matches.
Chris Wood: the goal machine
Forward Chris Wood has eight goals in 11 EPL contests, putting him in a tie for second among all goalscorers. With Arsenal having surrendered six goals in their last four league matches, Wood will be hungry to find the back of the net on Saturday.
At center-back, newcomer Nikola Milenkovic, the 6-foot-5 Serbian international, has been a brick wall. However, he played relatively poorly in Forest’s loss to Newcastle on Nov. 10, so will need to up his game to fend off the likes of Buyako Saka and Kai Havertz.
Of course, the dirty little secret about Forest’s surprising start is that they have been feasting on cupcakes. Besides Liverpool, their other three wins have come against clubs outside the top 13 in the table.
Who is healthy for Arsenal?
So, Arsenal present a true test of character for Forest – particularly because the team seems to be recovering from many of the injuries that have devastated the side to this point. Arsenal players have missed nearly 300 days to injuries this season, fourth-worst in the EPL.
This side that was supposed to contend for the league title has not won a Premiership match since Oct. 5, a 3-1 win at home against Southampton. Since then, they’ve lost to Bournemouth, drew Liverpool, lost to Newcastle and drew Chelsea. Manager Mikel Arteta must be praying this match against Forest will be the start of a turnaround for the Gunners, who are nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.
Team news, predicted lineups and score
For Arsenal, Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori and Saka should be healthy for this clash. Declan Rice remains a question mark. He suffered a broken toe a few weeks ago, then tried (and failed) to play a full match against Chelsea before being substituted at halftime. But Rice is tough as nails, so expect him to at least try to start again.
Ben White is out after undergoing “minor” knee surgery. Leandro Trossard is expected to miss the match after picking up a knock in a Nations League game on Nov. 17.
Arsenal predicted lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
For Forest, Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangare could make his return to the midfield after missing two months with a hamstring injury. He started the season absolutely on fire in helping Forest earn five points from their first three matches. Danilo remains out while recovering from a broken ankle.
Nottingham Forest predicted lineup: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno, Yates, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood
Predicted score: While Arsenal are getting healthier, it will take time for them to truly gel. Simultaneously, Forest come into this match with zero pressure on their shoulders. Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 2
How to watch Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
Kickoff time is 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 23. The game can be viewed on Peacock.