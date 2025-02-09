Arthur Smith is just the latest coach that Russell Wilson has tried to throw under the bus
By Jack Posey
Russell Wilson's methods for getting what he wants scream desperation. And that's a nice way to put it. Wilson is reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to be on the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 roster, even if it means sabotaging someone else.
After the Russell Wilson experiment failed with the Denver Broncos and he was released, Wilson found his way to Pittsburgh and signed a veteran minimum deal. I think you know the rest of the story. He joined the team late after a calf injury, then led them to six straight wins. All seemed good for the Steelers until they lost five in a row, ending in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.
The Steelers are likely to reshape their quarterback room just one year removed from the same thing, but Wilson will do anything he can to stay where he is, including putting his offensive coordinator in harm's way.
"According to several sources, Smith did not want Wilson changing plays at the line of scrimmage, like he did in Cincinnati, and deviating from the game plan. Wilson’s desire to attack with the pass and throw down the field clashed with Smith’s run-first mentality, causing philosophical friction between the two," writes Gerry Dulac.
Who put forth this narrative? Dejan Kovacevic says it was Wilson's agents, to help him stay with the team.
Wilson's habit of changing plays has cost him before
Flashback to the 2014 season: the Seattle Seahawks are seeking their second straight Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots. On the final play, the Seahawks are on the one-yard line. Surely they'll hand it to Marshawn Lynch, right? Nope, Russel Wilson throws... and it's picked by Malcolm Butler.
"Man, they was in goal line (formation), that’s why I threw the ball." Brandon Mebane says Wilson said to him the day after the loss. "I said, ‘Oh, OK,’ and then I walked off. So, pretty much, Russell changed the play. It was one play. Russell changed the play to that play and then what happened happened.”
“Wait, wait, wait, are you saying that the original play was a run with Beast Mode?” Gee Scott asks.
“It was an option (play),” Mebane responded. “When Russell went in and lined up, he saw that they were in goal line. They had like six, seven defensive linemen on the field. So when he saw that, he was like, ‘That’s a great opportunity.’ They don’t have linebackers right there to intercept those quick little passes for slants or in the flats. So they’re like, this is perfect.”
Wilson could've listened to his then-offensive coordinator and the Seahawks would likely be back-to-back champs, but he didn't and the outcome is forever etched in history. Clearly, Wilson's habit of butting heads with play-callers by changing the play at the last second is not a new development.