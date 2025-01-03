Arthur Smith's success could mean the Steelers lose out on Russell Wilson this offseason
By Lior Lampert
The marked upgrade offensive coordinator Arthur Smith presents the Pittsburgh Steelers over his predecessor, Matt Canada, can't be overstated. While the team's scoring unit hasn't transformed into an elite group, it's a respectable middle-of-the-pack bunch. Again, the considerable boost must not be overlooked — and apparently, it's not.
Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, "it sounds like" Smith is garnering attention during this year's NFL head coaching cycle ($). The insider notes it was initially believed the Steelers play-caller would need multiple seasons as an assistant before getting another opportunity to run the show. But amid an impressive campaign, the ex-Atlanta Falcons sideline general's time may come sooner than expected.
Smith leaving Pittsburgh for greener pastures could create a massive snowball effect, beginning with starting quarterback Russell Wilson's impending future with the franchise.
Arthur Smith's potential departure could have everything to do with losing Russell Wilson this offseason
Wilson joined the Steelers last offseason, not long after Smith did. With that in mind, the latter's arrival presumably factored into the former's decision-making process. If Canada's tenure in Pittsburgh from 2021-23 was any indication, Tomlin's success rate in hiring offensive coordinators is shotty (at best). Does an aging veteran signal-caller want to bet lightning striking twice?
After coming to Pittsburgh as a reclamation project, Wilson's revival has resurrected his and Smith's careers. The nine-time Pro Bowler has exceeded expectations in Year 1 with the Steelers, especially considering he's playing on the veteran's minimum.
Given Wilson's renaissance and the leaguewide need for quarterbacks, several non-Steelers suitors will conceivably be interested in his services. So, if Smith explores another opportunity, will he explore those alternative options? Nothing has indicated they're a packaged item, though how one proceeds in the coming months impacting the other is a real possibility.
Graziano states that Smith's efforts as part of head coach Mike Tomlin's staff have been "impressive." The 42-year-old coach has maximized "Pittsburgh's patchwork quarterback situation," including Wilson, who many left for dead heading into the 2024 campaign.
Nonetheless, the choice to stay in Pittsburgh might not be Wilson's, depending on how the Steelers fare during this season's stretch run.