AS Monaco vs. PSG: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
This week, Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain face third-placed AS Monaco in a battle at the top of the division.
PSG still undefeated
PSG are yet to lose a game in Ligue 1 this season. They lead the division by seven points, and a win over Monaco on Wednesday would cement their place at the top. Luis Enrique's side have suffered three defeats in the Champions League this season. However, these were losses to top sides — Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.
The French club have changed their philosophy where they do not target star signings with an obsession with winning the Champions League. They instead prioritise bringing through their academy players. However, this could be tested with Marcus Rashford reportedly being put up for sale by Manchester United. Rashford has often been linked with PSG.
Folarin Balogun still out for Monaco
USMNT forward Folarin Balogun started this season well for Monaco — scoring three times in seven Ligue 1 games. However, he has since suffered a shoulder injury which has had to be operated on. This means that Balogun will be out for at least four months.
Monaco are seven points behind PSG in Ligue 1. They need a victory this week if they are to remain as title contenders. PSG won the league last season with a nine-point lead over Monaco.
Team news and predicted lineups
Monaco has been on a mixed run of form recently with three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games in Ligue 1. Last time out they drew 0-0 with Stade de Reims. Breel Embolo impressed off the bench against Reims and he could be in line to start against PSG.
AS Monaco predicted lineup: Kohn, Singo, Kehrer, Henrique, Teze, Magassa, Golovin, Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir, Embolo
Enrique will not likely make any changes to his PSG side that defeated Olympique Lyonnais 3-1 last weekend.
PSG predicted lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Lee, Dembele, Doue
Historical context and prediction
Monaco last won Ligue 1 back in 2017. Since then, PSG have won six out of the last seven league titles. If Monaco are to have any chance of ending their title drought, then they will need to beat PSG this week.
PSG are looking particularly strong in Ligue 1 this season. Whilst Monaco has been inconsistent. Therefore, Enrique's side should win 2-0.
How to watch Monaco vs. PSG
Monaco plays PSG at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The match will be televised on beIN SPORTS and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).