Feels like home: Ashton Jeanty makes greatest push yet for Cowboys to draft him
The Cowboys need to find a new starting running back in the 2025 NFL Draft and Ashton Jeanty is the top rated rusher in this year's class. Fortunately for the higher-ups in Dallas, the former Boise State star would love to take his talents to Dallas next season.
Jeanty says playing for the Cowboys would be a "dream come true." It's a dream shared by plenty of fans of the NFC East franchise. Dallas needs to inject some life into their run game next year and Jeanty's collegiate exploits show he's a running back who can help them accomplish that goal.
The question Jerry Jones and his front office need to answer is whether or not taking a running back in Round 1 is the best use of their draft resources. They currently have the No. 12 overall pick which is right around where most draft experts believe Jeanty will come off the board. Taking that Jeanty at that spot would make it more difficult for the Cowboys to fill some other high-profile roster needs through the draft.
Ashton Jeanty scouting report
Jeanty is not a classic home run hitter at the running back position, but his efficiency as a ball carrier is nothing short of elite. He's nearly impossible to bring down at first contact. Opposing defenders are routinely flummoxed by his ability to break tackles on his collegiate film. That ability to beat the first man does permit him to produce explosive plays with his above-average speed.
That makes him a great fit for a Cowboys offense that needs to take some pressure off Dak Prescott and the passing game. He's the sort of back who can soak up 20-25 carries per game with ease. Jeanty will need to learn how to avoid contact more often at the pro level but that's something a pro coaching staff can help him with.
Jeanty also needs work in the passing game before he's ready to be a complete NFL back. He wasn't asked to pass protect often at Boise State so it's difficult to gauge his affinity or willingness to protect his quarterback. He has the athletic ability to be a threat on wheel routes and other pass patterns but he'll need more refinement in that aspect of his game to thrive on third down.
Should the Cowboys draft Ashton Jeanty in Round 1?
If the Cowboys elect to use the No. 12 pick on Jeanty it won't be a disaster. It's not the right move for a franchise with more pressing needs though. The right thing for the front office to do will be to give their defensive front an infusion of talent they desperately need with their first-round pick.
Running back value is starting to experience a revival around the league, but Jeanty isn't quite in the class as luminaries like Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry. That's why the Cowboys should wait to try to find a value running back later in the draft. Jeanty is slightly too expensive for where they're slated to go on the clock in Round 1.