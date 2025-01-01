NFL mock draft: Cowboys 3-round mock projection after Ashton Jeanty's CFP exit
The Cowboys need to come out of the 2025 NFL Draft with a new running back and Ashton Jeanty is the best runner in this year's class. That does not mean Jerry Jones and his front office need fall victim to the temptation to spend their first round pick on a non-premium position.
Instead, Dallas needs to focus their draft strategy on filling their needs at premium positions. They desperately need a young tackle to help reinforce their offensive line. Finding a playmaking linebacker and quality defensive tackle should also be prioritized.
It may be impossible for the Cowboys to fill all their needs in Rounds 1-3 but making the following selections would be a good start. It's important for Dallas to avoid trying to win the post-draft press conference and instead, focus on giving their roster the reinforcements they desperately crave at multiple positions.
Cowboys mock draft Round 1 pick: Josh Simmons
Josh Simmons hasn't played for Ohio State since suffering a knee injury in October, but he's still going to hear his name called in Round 1. He has all of the physical tools required to be an outstanding pass blocker at the pro level.
Simmons will hold extra appeal for the Cowboys because he's played significant snaps at both tackle spots during his collegiate career. His future likely lies on the left side in the NFL but he could easily be a swing tackle for the franchise as a rookie. The franchise still believes Tyler Guyton can be their long-term answer at left tackle which could push Simmons to the right side early in his career.
He is not the quickest offensive lineman in this class but he does possess outstanding upper-body strength and length for the tackle position. That helps him stymy opposing defensive ends at the point of attack and get to the second level on run plays. That combination can help unlock a lot of things for the Cowboys offense in 2025 if they spend a first round pick on the talented lineman.
Cowboys mock draft Round 2: Omarr Norman-Lott
The Cowboys hoped that spending a first-round pick on Mazi Smith in 2023 could solidify the interior of their defensive line for years to come. He's struggled mightily to become an impact player. That's why Dallas needs to give Omarr Norman-Lott a strong look in Round 2.
The former Tennessee standout leverages his outstanding quickness to knife into opposing backfields and wreak havoc. He can boost the Cowboys run defense and pass rush as a rookie. Norman-Lott can get overwhelmed at the point of attack by massive linemen, but that should improve as he adds strength in future years.
Norman-Lott may not be ready to play all three downs as a rookie but he can step right in as an interior pass-rusher on obvious passing downs. The Cowboys need to get more production from their defensive tackles and he can give them a much different option than they currently have on the roster. Nabbing him in Round 2 would give Dallas great value.
Cowboys mock draft Round 3 pick: Barrett Carter
Micah Parsons is a superstar for the Cowboys defense but they need to add more playmakers in the front seven. Spending a third round pick on Clemson standout Barrett Carter would give the team a versatile linebacker who can produce negative plays on all three downs.
Carter lacks the ideal size for an NFL linebacker but he compensates for his lack of girth with elite speed. He was a productive blitzer at Clemson due to the raw speed he plays with on the perimeter. That also helps him make plays from sideline-to-sideline in either the pass or run game.
Carter does need to work on his technique as a coverage linebacker. He shows good instincts in zone but his man-to-man skills need work. If he can improve his ability to track the balll in space he could turn that weakness into a true strength.
Some Cowboys fans might want to see a running back be the pick at this point in the draft but the depth in this year's class can help Dallas wait on a new rusher. Going with a versatile linebacker like Carter here could provide their defense a much-needed boost in 2025.