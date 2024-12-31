Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft stock: 5 teams that need Boise State's game-changing RB
By John Buhler
Despite the running back position being devalued over the years, Asthon Jeanty proved once again how valuable the position can be on the college football gridiron. As his third season at Boise State draws to a close, we have to wonder if the College Football Playoff will be his last ride with the Broncos. He already rushed for over 2,000 yards as the Doak Walker winner and Heisman runner-up.
For as great as he has been at the college level, the position he plays does not have the longest of shelf lives. Truth be told, he may be cut from the same cloth as the iconic Derrick Henry, but we will not know that for sure until he is making a living on NFL Sundays. All I know is Jeanty is a lock to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, should he inevitably decide to declare. It makes good sense to.
So what I am going to do ahead of tonight's Fiesta Bowl between No. 3 Boise State and the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions is identify a quintet of NFL teams who might be dying to get him on their team. Taking a running back in the first round is seen as a great luxury, but we have seen college stars like Adrian Peterson, Ezekiel Elliott and most recently Bijan Robinson become immediate impact players.
Let's start with a team destined to be picking in the top five that can go many in different directions.
5. Cleveland Browns
I understand fully that Nick Chubb is still on the Cleveland Browns and is very much a workhorse for them whenever he sets foot on the field, but I wonder about his longevity. He got hurt in college and is starting to break down in the NFL. Simply put, Chubb is probably exiting his prime sooner rather than later, if he has not already... That is why I think the Browns could trade back and pick up Jeanty.
Being able to pound the rock would be a great way for Cleveland to finally get out of its quarterbacking quagmire. The Deshaun Watson contract is every bit the albatross, but my thought is to trade back a bit, pick up Jeanty and some draft capital and then try to build a winner that way. Keep in mind that offensive-minded head coach Kevin Stefanski likes to win with a strong ground game first.
Cleveland is only a dark horse contender to end up with Jeanty, but I am not ruling this out just yet.
4. Los Angeles Chargers
While I would not be shocked if Jim Harbaugh ends up drafting one of his former Michigan stars in day two or three, he could have his eyes set on improving the Los Angeles Chargers' rushing attack by taking Jeanty in the very late teens to the fairly early 20s. Michigan was able to win three straight Big Ten championships because of its elite ability to play complementary, ground-control football.
The Bolts are playoff bound do in large part to Justin Herbert's growth as a leader as a passer, as well as Ladd McConkey's emergence as a rookie superstar receiver. Adding a playmaker in the backfield akin to Jeanty could be the missing piece offensively for the Chargers to finally get over the top of the Kansas City Chiefs in the division, as well as keeping the Denver Broncos from getting past them.
Los Angeles may have other draft needs than targeting a running back, but I think this could work out.
3. Denver Broncos
Of course, I have to add the Denver Broncos to the mix here. They are on the precipice of making their first trip to the NFL Playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50. While the Bo Nix draft pick last year was much-maligned, it has worked out quite well for Denver. In fact, I would argue he has been among the most impressive rookies in his class, regardless of position. Adding Jeanty will make him better.
Over the years, we saw Broncos head coach Sean Payton make the running game a crucial part of his overall offensive philosophy when he was running the New Orleans Saints. Not to say that Jeanty will be the same player that Alvin Kamara was for years, but we are looking at type of potential impact player in Jeanty. Plus, the guy already thrives in the Mountain Time Zone playing for the ... Broncos.
It could be an arms race between the Broncos and Chargers for Jeanty picking in the very early 20s.
2. Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty to the Dallas Cowboys would make him an even more marketable football star than he is already. Not only is Jeanty incredibly likable and so easy to root for, but he would be going to the biggest brand in the NFL by a country mile in Dallas. Yes, playing for the Cowboys may rub some people the wrong way, but they are in dire need of explosiveness on the offensive side of the football.
With the Cowboys projected to be picking in the low-to-mid-teens, I would venture to guess that is right around where Jeanty could realistically be coming off the board. However, I have seen how physically beat up wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been this season. All things equal, I fell that Dallas targets a wide receiver with their first-round pick before they consider drafting Jeanty in the top-16.
It would not be a bad pick by the Cowboys by any means, but this roster already has so many holes...
1. Cincinnati Bengals
Of the handful of places where Jeanty could realistically go, my favorite would have to be the Cincinnati Bengals. They are entering the final week of the season on the cusp of potentially making the AFC playoffs. Although Cincinnati has caught fire as the weather started to turn, the Bengals might come up short. I would think taking a player of Jeanty's caliber gets them back in next season.
Joe Burrow has quietly played one of his better seasons. There has been a period of adjustment for Cincinnati in the wake of the back-to-back final four appearances in 2021 and 2022. My thought is to look for another superstar to put in the same offense as Burrow, especially with Tee Higgins being as good as gone in NFL free agency. The Bengals like winning almost as much as they do saving money.
Drafting Jeanty would be like acquiring a suped-up version of Joe Mixon for the next decade or so.