Ashton Jeanty sleeper team would be a twist of the knife for Sean Payton

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t address their glaring need at quarterback in free agency last offseason, likely confident that they would be able to select one of the top quarterback prospects with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, they were left empty-handed. A record-tying six quarterbacks were selected in the first round, all of which were in the first 12 picks. Without any viable option, the Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers.

While Bowers had one of the most productive rookie campaigns of the year, the Raiders season quickly sank with veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew II and second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell at the helm.

The Raiders can’t neglect the quarterback position again this offseason. Under restructured leadership that includes minority owner Tom Brady and head coach Pete Carroll, Las Vegas should add multiple passers to their roster in the coming months. Those quarterbacks may not necessarily come through the draft, however.

Raiders can get revenge on Broncos by selecting Ashton Jeanty

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft predicts the Raiders will willingly skip over quarterback prospects to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.

“Look at what happened when the Raiders missed out on the QBs last year,” Kiper wrote. “They landed Brock Bowers, who looks like a star at tight end. Now they have the chance to add another one in Jeanty and clean up the league's worst run game (3.6 yards per carry in 2024). And speaking of Carroll, remember his background. He leaned on the run game in Seattle for years, and he even used a first-round pick on Rashaad Penny in 2018.”

The Denver Broncos would be an ideal landing spot for Jeanty. The Broncos offensive line had the top-ranked run block win rate (74.9 percent), according to ESPN Analytics. Despite the success of their offensive line, Denver’s subpar running back room ranked just 24th in run DVOA.

Last year, Broncos head coach Sean Payton thwarted the Raiders’ opportunity of drafting a quarterback. Selecting Jeanty would provide some revenge, but it would still be a bold move for Las Vegas — especially since Colorado quarterback Shadeur Sanders would still be available on Kiper’s board.

Kiper expects the Raiders to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency, such as Sam Darnold, Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. Even if that’s the case, it doesn’t mean the Raiders would skip over a quarterback prospect. Brady has been vocal about rookie quarterbacks sitting behind a veteran for a year. Given Brady’s influence on the team, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Raiders sign a veteran starter and draft a first-round rookie quarterback to sit.

Darnold may be the best option as a one-year starter, but he may not want to serve as a stopgap quarterback again. Fields is an unlikely candidate, especially since he doesn’t possess the consistency, accuracy and vision that Brady covets. With Carroll’s presence, a reunion with Wilson could be unlikely as well.