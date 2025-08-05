Assessing the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings, playoff picture with two regular season races left

The last time the trucks were on track was July 25 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, when Layne Riggs dominated the TSport 200 for his second win of the season. Riggs led 160 of the 200 laps and joined Corey Heim (five wins) and Chandler Smith (two wins) as the only drivers in the series with multiple wins in 2025.

Corey Day, Heim, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Smith, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain and Rajah Caruth rounded out the top 10 at IRP. Due to his incredible consistency this season, Heim has already won the regular-season championship with two races remaining, assuring him of the 15 playoff points that come with it.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular-season points and playoff picture after IRP

Two races remain in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season. Those include 2.45-mile Watkins Glen International (Aug. 8) and 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway (Aug. 15).

Updated Craftsman Truck Series standings after the TSport 200 at IRP

Driver Standings Points Behind 1. Corey Heim 735 0 2. Chandler Smith 592 -143 3. Layne Riggs 585 -150 4. Daniel Hemric 544 -191 5. Grant Enfinger 536 -199 6. Kaden Honeycutt 520 -215 7. Ty Majeski 508 -227 8. Tyler Ankrum 502 -233 9. Jake Garcia 447 -288 10. Ben Rhodes 431 -304

With the regular-season title already secured, Heim's lead atop the points is something no one will come close to. The middle of the top 10 are closer together, so perhaps some movement could take place over the next two races. Something else to keep an eye on is the 10th position, which is currently held by ThorSport Racing's Ben Rhodes. Caruth (-16) and Gio Ruggiero (-22) are in striking distance for that last spot in the top 10, which gives drivers an extra playoff point to take into the postseason (assuming they make the postseason field).

Other notables outside the top 10 in the overall points include Tanner Gray (14th), three-time champion Matt Crafton (16th), Toni Breidinger (22nd) and Frankie Muniz (24th).

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff picture after IRP

Position/Driver Playoff points Wins/points above or below cutline 1. Corey Heim 39 five wins 2. Chandler Smith 11 two wins 3. Layne Riggs 16 two wins 4. Daniel Hemric 5 one win 5. Tyler Ankrum 6 one win 6. Rajah Caruth 5 one win 7. Stewart Friesen 5 one win 8. Grant Enfinger 2 +89 9. Kaden Honeycutt 0 +73 10. Ty Majeski 1 +61 11. Jake Garcia 0 -61 12. Ben Rhodes 1 -77 13. Gio Ruggiero 1 -99 14. Tanner Gray 0 -122 15. Connor Mosack 0 -165 16. Matt Crafton 1 -180

While Heim, Smith, Riggs, Hemric, Ankrum and Caruth are locked into the playoffs with wins, Halmar-Friesen Racing confirmed that Stewart Freisen will be out for the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering multiple injuries in a fiery dirt modified crash. The team also announced that Kaden Honeycutt, who parted ways with Niece Motorsports on Monday, will drive the No. 52 truck beginning at Richmond Raceway.

Aside from Enfinger (+89), Honeycutt (+73) is the highest of any other driver on points, so the opportunity to drive the No. 52, in addition to piloting the Young's Motorsports No. 02 at Watkins Glen, will keep Honeycutt championship-eligible. It remains to be seen how Friesen's absence will affect the playoff landscape, but it is assumed that he will drop out, which would move Jake Garcia into the field and put Rhodes as the first driver out.

One thing to keep in mind is the importance of both regular-season points standings and playoff standings. While drivers with wins vault to the top of the points standings and guarantee themselves a playoff spot, assuming there are no more than 10 winners, the overall points are equally important. Not including Friesen, there are six race winners this season and only two races left after IRP before the playoffs begin, so points could become extremely important in the final two races.

The regular-season champion by season's end will earn an additional 15 playoff points, second place will get 10 and drivers third-to-10th in points will receive points in descending order down to one point for 10th.