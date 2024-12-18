Astros crawl back to Alex Bregman after Nolan Arenado put their leverage in a trash can
The Houston Astros' backup plan for Alex Bregman just fell through in the most embarrassing way possible. Now, Bregman will have Nolan Arenado to thank if his team is finally forced to give him the bag.
The St. Louis Cardinals and Astros were working on a deal to ship Arenado to Houston but the third baseman used his no-trade clause to reject the move.
And wouldn't you know it, Bob Nightengale promptly reported that the Astros are "still very much in play" for Bregman.
Funny how that works. One minute, the Astros are ready to let Bregman move on. The next, they're right back in the mix.
Houston acquired Isaac Paredes from the Cubs while trading Kyle Tucker, so they technically have a potential Bregman replacement at third base. But their plan seemed to be adding Arenado while moving Paredes across the way to first. Renewed interest in Bregman suggests that's still the way they want to go.
Alex Bregman is the big winner of Nolan Arenado's no-trade clause
Houston is crawling back to Bregman on their hands and knees now that their preference at third base rejected them. He's got all the leverage in negotiations from here on out.
Adding the Astros back into the list of suitors will only benefit Bregman in the end. Either he'll get the big payday to stay home or Houston will help drive up the price if he ends up signing somewhere else. The more competition the better.
Bregman is expected to land a contract in the range of six years and approaching $200 million. The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Tigers and Philles are among his many reported suitors.
ESPN recently predicted the Red Sox will land Bregman. There's no telling how a newly motivated Astros front office will change that equation.
Of course, there's always the possibility Houston gets caught in two minds. Arenado's decision was reportedly linked to wanting more time to consider the options. So, the Astros may not be fully out of the race. If they fall for that trap, they could end up with neither.